CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Mickey K. Davis, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shawn Brent, 42, Champaign, IL, federal malicious mischief (product tampering)

Wendall Holmes Mason Jr., 61, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Sharrone Carpenter, 27, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Mark Mazza, 56, Shelbyville, hold for U.S. Marshall

Terrance Clarke, 33, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Bryan Howard, 30, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Marsean Hood, 27, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Joseph Sherlock, 32, Lafayette, court order return

Christopher Luke Evans, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lema Byamungu, 22, no address listed, counterfeiting, forgery

Brittany Nicole Belcher, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Terry Dorsett, 64, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Andres Moreno Santana, 51, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

James A. Taylor, 28, Charlestown, invasion of privacy (prior conviction)

Deaira A. Baker, 23, Clarksville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement

Troy J. Woods, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)

James R. Hale, 46, Louisville warrant (felony)

Tyranni Meishel Plunkett, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Ronnie Lee Gillam, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Tasia R. Randolph, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Terrance Anthony Glenn, 59, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Brandy Keltz, 43, Fairdale, KY, warrant (felony)

Adrian Dasean Ayers, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shaun Michael Burton, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, theft, resisting law enforcement

Chavis Eugene Jones, 20, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Casey Tysha Stokes, 43, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, false informing, hold for other agency (felony)

John Scott Shepherd, 57, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Roy Lee Alford, 50, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Valerie L. Deckard, 42, Greenville, warrant (felony)

Floyd Donald Jackson, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Shea Leeanne Burdette, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Devin Carl Rakes, 23, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Timothy Edward Mitchell Jr., 37, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass (prior conviction of same property), warrant (felony)

Justin A. Fluech, 36, Georgetown, warrant (felony)

Brittany Nicole Hazel, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony

Kedar Olafi Akuben Murrell, 22, New Albany, warrant (felony), driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Chesley Star Maquess, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

George W. White, 52, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tanisha Edwards, 30, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), resisting law enforcement

Deborah Marlandria Smith, 22, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), resisting law enforcement

Shannon David Collins, 42, Covington, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brian Marcelle Burke, 32, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dominic Larenzo Thompson, 19, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle)

Michael Carter Stollings, 50, Austin, warrant (felony), false identity statement, resisting law enforcement

Joshua Thomas, 38, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe

Jason Bline, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Aaron R. Elrod, 35, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Anthony L. Wundrak, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Zachary T. Sadler, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Joseph Gilbert Cooper III, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended (prior conviction)

RELEASED

Kathy Jo Moreillon, 46, Clarksville, battery

Antonio L. Tharpe Sr., 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tyranni Meishel Plunkett, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Zachary S. Harper, 35, Louisville, operating a motorboat while intoxicated

James E. Robertson, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Justin Shane Hedge, 30, Memphis, warrant (felony)

John Scott Shepherd, 57, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Shea Leeanne Burdette, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Brittany Nicole Hazel, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Deaira A. Baker, 23, Clarksville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jenifer N. Sexton, 26, New Albany, possession of hypodermic syringe

Kayla M. Jones, 30, New Albany, possession of hypodermic syringe, hold for Clark County

Jason C. Taylor, 49, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Ricky W. Williams, 55, New Albany, warrant

Burgundy L. Martin, 24, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Breanna L. Newton, 23, no address listed, warrant

Jason L. Claridy, 42, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Bartholomew W. Wilder, 40, Henryville, warrant (violation of parole)

Jeremy D. McQuirt, 45, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Brandon L. Davis, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Samantha J. Fanning, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

David M. Sowder, 46, Pekin, driving while intoxicated

Josh A. Nichole, 26, New Albany, resisting law enforcement

Karri L. McCallister, 48, Louisville, warrant

Darianne K. Fawbush, 27, Louisville, warrant

Edward C. Hawkins, 61, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Marshaun L. Long, 47, New Albany, warrant

Troy E. Cox, 50, New Albany, warrant

Joshua C. Woods, 32, Georgetown, warrant

RELEASED

John B. Ellis, 52, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

