CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Mickey K. Davis, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shawn Brent, 42, Champaign, IL, federal malicious mischief (product tampering)
Wendall Holmes Mason Jr., 61, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Sharrone Carpenter, 27, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Mark Mazza, 56, Shelbyville, hold for U.S. Marshall
Terrance Clarke, 33, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Bryan Howard, 30, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Marsean Hood, 27, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Joseph Sherlock, 32, Lafayette, court order return
Christopher Luke Evans, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lema Byamungu, 22, no address listed, counterfeiting, forgery
Brittany Nicole Belcher, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Terry Dorsett, 64, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Andres Moreno Santana, 51, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
James A. Taylor, 28, Charlestown, invasion of privacy (prior conviction)
Deaira A. Baker, 23, Clarksville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement
Troy J. Woods, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
James R. Hale, 46, Louisville warrant (felony)
Tyranni Meishel Plunkett, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Ronnie Lee Gillam, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Tasia R. Randolph, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Terrance Anthony Glenn, 59, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Brandy Keltz, 43, Fairdale, KY, warrant (felony)
Adrian Dasean Ayers, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shaun Michael Burton, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, theft, resisting law enforcement
Chavis Eugene Jones, 20, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Casey Tysha Stokes, 43, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, false informing, hold for other agency (felony)
John Scott Shepherd, 57, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Roy Lee Alford, 50, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Valerie L. Deckard, 42, Greenville, warrant (felony)
Floyd Donald Jackson, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Shea Leeanne Burdette, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Devin Carl Rakes, 23, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Timothy Edward Mitchell Jr., 37, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass (prior conviction of same property), warrant (felony)
Justin A. Fluech, 36, Georgetown, warrant (felony)
Brittany Nicole Hazel, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony
Kedar Olafi Akuben Murrell, 22, New Albany, warrant (felony), driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Chesley Star Maquess, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
George W. White, 52, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tanisha Edwards, 30, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), resisting law enforcement
Deborah Marlandria Smith, 22, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), resisting law enforcement
Shannon David Collins, 42, Covington, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian Marcelle Burke, 32, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dominic Larenzo Thompson, 19, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle)
Michael Carter Stollings, 50, Austin, warrant (felony), false identity statement, resisting law enforcement
Joshua Thomas, 38, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe
Jason Bline, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Aaron R. Elrod, 35, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Anthony L. Wundrak, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Zachary T. Sadler, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Joseph Gilbert Cooper III, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended (prior conviction)
RELEASED
Kathy Jo Moreillon, 46, Clarksville, battery
Antonio L. Tharpe Sr., 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tyranni Meishel Plunkett, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Zachary S. Harper, 35, Louisville, operating a motorboat while intoxicated
James E. Robertson, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Justin Shane Hedge, 30, Memphis, warrant (felony)
John Scott Shepherd, 57, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Shea Leeanne Burdette, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Brittany Nicole Hazel, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Deaira A. Baker, 23, Clarksville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jenifer N. Sexton, 26, New Albany, possession of hypodermic syringe
Kayla M. Jones, 30, New Albany, possession of hypodermic syringe, hold for Clark County
Jason C. Taylor, 49, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Ricky W. Williams, 55, New Albany, warrant
Burgundy L. Martin, 24, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Breanna L. Newton, 23, no address listed, warrant
Jason L. Claridy, 42, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Bartholomew W. Wilder, 40, Henryville, warrant (violation of parole)
Jeremy D. McQuirt, 45, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Brandon L. Davis, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Samantha J. Fanning, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
David M. Sowder, 46, Pekin, driving while intoxicated
Josh A. Nichole, 26, New Albany, resisting law enforcement
Karri L. McCallister, 48, Louisville, warrant
Darianne K. Fawbush, 27, Louisville, warrant
Edward C. Hawkins, 61, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Marshaun L. Long, 47, New Albany, warrant
Troy E. Cox, 50, New Albany, warrant
Joshua C. Woods, 32, Georgetown, warrant
RELEASED
John B. Ellis, 52, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
