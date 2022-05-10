BOOKED-IN
Cody Wayne Cahill, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Roland Evans Gazaway, 42, Louisville, dealing in methamphetamine
Ashley R. Dulak, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Corgan Scott Wampler, 24, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua Adam Jernigan, 20, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Demontre Lamont Boyd, 27, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft of motor vehicle
BOOKED-IN
Joshua S. Goff, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Stepphon P. Garner, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
William S. Neal Jr., 48, Jeffersonville, warrant, court order transfer, hold for Clark County
Dion L. Jones, 42, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Cook County, IL
Bradley J. Applegate, 41, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Janet E. Ashley, 46, Elizabeth, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Gustavo J. Silvestre, 35, New Albany, warrant
Abel M. Reyes, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, operating without a license
Paula M. Caudill, 48, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Kenneth E. Baker, 35, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Megan J. Swartz, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Griffin M. Paulin, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
