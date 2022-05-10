BOOKED-IN

Cody Wayne Cahill, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Roland Evans Gazaway, 42, Louisville, dealing in methamphetamine

Ashley R. Dulak, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Corgan Scott Wampler, 24, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Joshua Adam Jernigan, 20, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Demontre Lamont Boyd, 27, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft of motor vehicle

BOOKED-IN

Joshua S. Goff, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Stepphon P. Garner, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

William S. Neal Jr., 48, Jeffersonville, warrant, court order transfer, hold for Clark County

Dion L. Jones, 42, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Cook County, IL

Bradley J. Applegate, 41, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Janet E. Ashley, 46, Elizabeth, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Gustavo J. Silvestre, 35, New Albany, warrant

Abel M. Reyes, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, operating without a license

Paula M. Caudill, 48, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County

Kenneth E. Baker, 35, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Megan J. Swartz, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Griffin M. Paulin, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

