BOOKED-IN

Dexter Thomas Brooks III, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Travis W. Hall, 35, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jordan L. Williams, 29, Crestwood, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Craig A. Williams Jr., 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jamar Pugh, 27, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Norma B. Licmot-Mendoza, 39, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Cory Nicolas Nifong, 26, Clarksville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Kevin Arnell Sutton, 50, Clarksville, warrant (felon)

Tabatha Rene Rudolph, 41, Georgetown, warrant (felony)

Timothy W. Smith, 54, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Chad Everett Gore, 45, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Tabitha Gail Stephens, 31, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Amanda Durham, 34, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, manufacture paraphernalia, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance, schedule 1

Kenton Devine Anderson, 44, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Donnell Fountain, 59, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Steven Andrea Jones Jr., 23, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish (prior), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Jinny Marie Vaughn, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Fernando Raul Martinez Vega, 32, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

RELEASED

Jimmy Wayne Corbett, 51, Kerrville, TX, public intoxication by drugs, disorderly conduct

Judy Corbett, 54, Kerrville, TX, public intoxication by drugs, disorderly conduct

Michael Jake Sallee, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Austin Mills, 38, Taylorsville, KY, hold for other agency (warrant)

Dakotah L. Vanhorn, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Kaya N. Selgi, 21, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jennifer Renae Trew, 46, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction, same property)

Natasha Dawn Cotton Rhodes, 38, Clarksville, theft (shoplifting)

BOOKED-IN

Janelle A. South, 41, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

William R. Mansdorfer III, Jeffersonville, warrant

Austin T. Mills, 38, warrant, (failure to appear)

Esteban M. Gutierrez, 36, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Adam C. Kime, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jonathan T. Simms, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County

Ryen U. Turner, 27, Memphis, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County

Kelly D. Futter, 42, Pekin, warrant (failure to appear)

Brian E. Pauley, 44, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), driving while intoxicated (prior)

Gino J. Williams, 28, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Daniel L. Shane, 49, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you