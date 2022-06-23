BOOKED-IN
Naomi Ruth Newman, 39, Georgetown, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement
Kory Jermon Horine, 31, Gulfport, MS, hold for other agency (felony)
Jonesha Desiare Teachey, 27, Pachuta, MI, hold for other agency (felony)
Michele M. Torstrick, 41, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Megan R. Moore, 30, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Roger P. Schmidlap, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Ashton Lynn Keith, 22, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)
Anson F. Barthold, 35, Underwood, warrant (felony)
Haley Marie Jenkins, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Jessica D. Polly, 31, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (felony), interference with reporting of crime
Wesley E. Hensley, 34, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery
Keith G. Jewell, 52, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Seantya E. Elder, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Crystal Danielle Wrighthouse, 38, Clarksville, residential entry, criminal trespass (interfering with property), unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
Nicole Rachelle Turner, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Ricquitta J. Johnson, 39, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)
Terrence James Martin, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Cherreese Marie Milligan, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Robert L. Kremer, 68, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Samantha A. Broy, 43, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance (hold for Clark County)
Jonathan L. Gilpin, 30, Seymour, possession of heroin, obstruction of justice, driving while suspended (prior)
RELEASED
None
