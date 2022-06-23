BOOKED-IN

Naomi Ruth Newman, 39, Georgetown, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement

Kory Jermon Horine, 31, Gulfport, MS, hold for other agency (felony)

Jonesha Desiare Teachey, 27, Pachuta, MI, hold for other agency (felony)

Michele M. Torstrick, 41, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Megan R. Moore, 30, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Roger P. Schmidlap, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Ashton Lynn Keith, 22, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)

Anson F. Barthold, 35, Underwood, warrant (felony)

Haley Marie Jenkins, 26, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Jessica D. Polly, 31, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (felony), interference with reporting of crime

Wesley E. Hensley, 34, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery

Keith G. Jewell, 52, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Seantya E. Elder, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Crystal Danielle Wrighthouse, 38, Clarksville, residential entry, criminal trespass (interfering with property), unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

Nicole Rachelle Turner, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ricquitta J. Johnson, 39, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)

Terrence James Martin, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Cherreese Marie Milligan, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert L. Kremer, 68, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Samantha A. Broy, 43, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance (hold for Clark County)

Jonathan L. Gilpin, 30, Seymour, possession of heroin, obstruction of justice, driving while suspended (prior)

