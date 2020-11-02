BOOKED-IN
Devon N. Lyons, 21, Otisco, warrant (misdemeanor)
Amanda Marie Collins, 39, Jeffersonville, intimidation, disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcohol
Christopher Kern Evans, 51, Jeffersonville, theft of motor vehicle
Deanna L. Wilkins, 40, Jeffersonville, battery
Christine L. Cherry, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant
Christian Michael Rowls, 32, Corydon, warrant (felony)
Joshua Lamar Kleber, 26, Lexington, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
David W. Curtis, 54, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Darnell Shirley, 31, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV), warrant (misdemeanor)
Daniel Surry, 43, Elyria, OH, warrant (felony)
Brenda Ballenger, 58, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Anthony T. Arnold, 51, Covington, KY, burglary, criminal confinement, invasion of privacy, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime, kidnapping
Nathan Thomas Avery, 33, Munfordville, KY, hold for other agency (felony)
Rebecca Joyce Burnett, 27, Charlestown, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Cameron James Allgood, 27, New Albany, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving, driving while intoxicated
Bailey D. Waldera, 23, Borden, driving while intoxicated
William Lynn Russell, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Harley L. Ryan, 25, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tom Olie Ayediker, 38, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Jeffery Tardy, 42, no address listed, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only) possession of methamphetamine
Gary Wayne Messer, 41, Woollum, KY, possession of methamphetamine
Kayla Smith, 22, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, synthetic ID deception
Jessica Huffman, 21, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, hold for other agency (felony)
Tri Minh Nguyen, 49, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Drew M. Hampton, 29, Charlestown, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Rickey Aaron Harvey, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Cora Kirkpatrick, 31, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
James Ryan Eaks, 45, Sellersburg, theft (pocket picking with prior)
Anthony Lee Self, 43, Central, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), warrant (misdemeanor)
Ryan Edward Bell, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Guynes, 36, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Roger Dale Gatsby, 31, New Albany, domestic battery with previous conviction, resisting law enforcement, intimidation to police officer, strangulation
Kimberly Holmes, 40, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Paul D. Russ, 40, Lexington, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of syringe
Michael Kurtz, 25, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
RELEASED
Ryan Clapp, 36, no address listed, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while intoxicated
Anthony Michael Anderson, 22, Louisville, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, interference with reporting of crime, battery
Amanda Rachel Blevins, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Michael T. Thompson, 28, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
James R. Jordan, 33, New Albany, possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe
Angela J. Lohmeyer, 58, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Robert C. Knerr, 44, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Dajour C. Cameron, 22, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Rachael L. Barger, 41, Henryville, theft, hold for Monroe County
Jeffrey T. Skaggs, 49, New Albany, warrant, hold for Clark County
Bryan J. Alford, 32, New Albany, invasion of privacy, disorderly conduct
Charles W. Hall, 45, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
Kimberly S. Pierce, 49, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting), criminal trespass, hold for Clark County
RELEASED
Dmarco J. Patterson, 30, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Roy L. Gerber, 61, New Albany, warrant
