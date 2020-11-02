BOOKED-IN

Devon N. Lyons, 21, Otisco, warrant (misdemeanor)

Amanda Marie Collins, 39, Jeffersonville, intimidation, disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcohol

Christopher Kern Evans, 51, Jeffersonville, theft of motor vehicle

Deanna L. Wilkins, 40, Jeffersonville, battery

Christine L. Cherry, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant

Christian Michael Rowls, 32, Corydon, warrant (felony)

Joshua Lamar Kleber, 26, Lexington, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

David W. Curtis, 54, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Darnell Shirley, 31, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I-IV), warrant (misdemeanor)

Daniel Surry, 43, Elyria, OH, warrant (felony)

Brenda Ballenger, 58, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Anthony T. Arnold, 51, Covington, KY, burglary, criminal confinement, invasion of privacy, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime, kidnapping

Nathan Thomas Avery, 33, Munfordville, KY, hold for other agency (felony)

Rebecca Joyce Burnett, 27, Charlestown, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Cameron James Allgood, 27, New Albany, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving, driving while intoxicated

Bailey D. Waldera, 23, Borden, driving while intoxicated

William Lynn Russell, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Harley L. Ryan, 25, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tom Olie Ayediker, 38, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Jeffery Tardy, 42, no address listed, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only) possession of methamphetamine

Gary Wayne Messer, 41, Woollum, KY, possession of methamphetamine

Kayla Smith, 22, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, synthetic ID deception

Jessica Huffman, 21, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, hold for other agency (felony)

Tri Minh Nguyen, 49, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Drew M. Hampton, 29, Charlestown, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Rickey Aaron Harvey, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Cora Kirkpatrick, 31, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

James Ryan Eaks, 45, Sellersburg, theft (pocket picking with prior)

Anthony Lee Self, 43, Central, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), warrant (misdemeanor)

Ryan Edward Bell, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Guynes, 36, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Roger Dale Gatsby, 31, New Albany, domestic battery with previous conviction, resisting law enforcement, intimidation to police officer, strangulation

Kimberly Holmes, 40, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Paul D. Russ, 40, Lexington, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of syringe

Michael Kurtz, 25, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

RELEASED

Ryan Clapp, 36, no address listed, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while intoxicated

Anthony Michael Anderson, 22, Louisville, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, interference with reporting of crime, battery

Amanda Rachel Blevins, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Michael T. Thompson, 28, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

James R. Jordan, 33, New Albany, possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe

Angela J. Lohmeyer, 58, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Robert C. Knerr, 44, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Dajour C. Cameron, 22, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Rachael L. Barger, 41, Henryville, theft, hold for Monroe County

Jeffrey T. Skaggs, 49, New Albany, warrant, hold for Clark County

Bryan J. Alford, 32, New Albany, invasion of privacy, disorderly conduct

Charles W. Hall, 45, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

Kimberly S. Pierce, 49, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting), criminal trespass, hold for Clark County

RELEASED

Dmarco J. Patterson, 30, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Roy L. Gerber, 61, New Albany, warrant

