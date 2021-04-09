CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brandon Jovan Garrett, 36, Franklin, KY, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, public intoxication by drugs

Jennifer L. Ware, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Ashlie Renee Gilliatt, 37, Salem, warrant (felony)

Matthew Scott Elliott, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Erica Rae Miller, 32, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tyler Joe Broy, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Mark E. Callison, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or ll drug)

Samantha Ann Broy, 42, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Jose Angel Barrera, 29, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed, hold for other agency (felony)

India Sontel McGhee, 28, Jeffersonville, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Adrian Alvarez, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

John Anthony Elbert, 61, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Christopher Lee Nelson Jr., 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Stephen Michael Davenport, 29, Jeffersonville, robbery, intimidation with a weapon

RELEASED

Majid Mohamed Abdow, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Ernest Gower, 31, Palmyra, warrant (felony)

Joshua A. McWilliams, 28, Clarksville, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Eric C. Green, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Savannah E, Brewer, 35, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Isaiah T. Whitaker, 25, Greencastle, warrant (court order transfer) hold for Putnamville Correctional Facility)

Tabetha E. Paho, 35, Carmel, possession of marijuana

Destiny D. Hill, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Lisa N. Perry, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Laquantas R. Harris, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant

Donna E. Sellers, 43, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jay A. Parrish, 38, Mt. Carmel, IL, possession of paraphernalia

