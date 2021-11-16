BOOKED-IN
Timothy Everette Hancock, 38, Commiskey, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jacob Greenwell, 25, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Shayla Lee Morris, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kevin Riley, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Cierra Nicole James, 22, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Brandon Lee Lothery, 31, Arcadia, FL, battery, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)
Jordan Matthew Crawford Lauyans, 22, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, warrant (felony)
Melvin L. Points, 71, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Desiree Lee Stephens, 30, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Duane Anthony Crawford, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, legend drug possession, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident
Alexis Nicole Chambers, 19, Clarksville, domestic battery
Curtis S. Gordon, 18, Jeffersonville, battery
Edward F. Taylor, 38, Otisco, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kyle Nathaniel Robbins, 21, Jeffersonville, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)
Thomas J. Kaiser, 54, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Joshua A. Smith, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Clay Wilder, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Richard Ruff, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Lenora M. Durrum, 56, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Adam Seth Persons, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Adam M. Schultz, 43, Galesburg, IL, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
David Lee Rowlett, 53, Evansville, warrant (felony)
Robin Leann Dixon, 43, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Mary Elizabeth Montgomery, 28, Borden, warrant (felony)
Raul Guillermo Lopez, 46, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Tina Floore, 47, Marysville, driving while intoxicated
Patsy Selzer, 69, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Tracy L. Couch, 47, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass
Jason R. O’Connor, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jason S. Vaught, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shawn Gallman, 57, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Joseph Patrick Labazzo Jr., 62, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Mary Bye, 47, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Gustavo Romero, 30, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Alanna Marie Miller, 29, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Amber Lynne Bennett, 30, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Rebecca Ann Stephens, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthew Wayne Roush, 49, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Rosemary Lynn Chase, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jason Schuur, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kevin S. Vittitow, 30, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Brett A. Zoll, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Lisa Gail Hendrix, 58, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Patrick Coleman, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Destiny D. Hill, 23, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Zoe E. Krininger, 26, no address listed, criminal mischief (intimidation with a weapon)
David W. Goemmer, 20, Memphis, resisting law enforcement (with vehicle), reckless driving
Brandon M. Sears, 31, Jeffersonville, theft, criminal mischief, possession of syringe
Jeremy J. Rutledge, 50, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Corey T. Jamison, 28, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, warrant (failure to appear), needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY
Raymond L. Humphrey, 57, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)
Richard H. Rodewig, 39, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)
Joshua C. Cortie, 31, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine
Donald R. Graham, 51, Elizabeth, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, warrant
Paul G. Kulp, 62, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Holly A. Fuqua, 36, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Allison R. Shields, 24, Charlestown, possession of syringe
Shelly M. Weesaw, 54, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, hold for Clark County
Brittany M. Skaggs, 35, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Sandra Rock, 47, Louisville, criminal trespass
David B. Frederick, 24, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)
Eric W. Foushee, 46, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
David M. Coleman, 31, New Albany, theft
Chantelle N. Dimartino, 31, New Albany, theft
Sequowia A. Hammil, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
