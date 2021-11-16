BOOKED-IN

Timothy Everette Hancock, 38, Commiskey, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jacob Greenwell, 25, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Shayla Lee Morris, 43, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Kevin Riley, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Cierra Nicole James, 22, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Brandon Lee Lothery, 31, Arcadia, FL, battery, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)

Jordan Matthew Crawford Lauyans, 22, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, warrant (felony)

Melvin L. Points, 71, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Desiree Lee Stephens, 30, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Duane Anthony Crawford, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, legend drug possession, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident

Alexis Nicole Chambers, 19, Clarksville, domestic battery

Curtis S. Gordon, 18, Jeffersonville, battery

Edward F. Taylor, 38, Otisco, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kyle Nathaniel Robbins, 21, Jeffersonville, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Thomas J. Kaiser, 54, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Joshua A. Smith, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Clay Wilder, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Richard Ruff, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Lenora M. Durrum, 56, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Adam Seth Persons, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Adam M. Schultz, 43, Galesburg, IL, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

David Lee Rowlett, 53, Evansville, warrant (felony)

Robin Leann Dixon, 43, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Mary Elizabeth Montgomery, 28, Borden, warrant (felony)

Raul Guillermo Lopez, 46, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Tina Floore, 47, Marysville, driving while intoxicated

Patsy Selzer, 69, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Tracy L. Couch, 47, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass

Jason R. O’Connor, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jason S. Vaught, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shawn Gallman, 57, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Joseph Patrick Labazzo Jr., 62, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Mary Bye, 47, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Gustavo Romero, 30, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Alanna Marie Miller, 29, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Amber Lynne Bennett, 30, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Rebecca Ann Stephens, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Matthew Wayne Roush, 49, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Rosemary Lynn Chase, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jason Schuur, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kevin S. Vittitow, 30, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Brett A. Zoll, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Lisa Gail Hendrix, 58, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Patrick Coleman, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Destiny D. Hill, 23, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Zoe E. Krininger, 26, no address listed, criminal mischief (intimidation with a weapon)

David W. Goemmer, 20, Memphis, resisting law enforcement (with vehicle), reckless driving

Brandon M. Sears, 31, Jeffersonville, theft, criminal mischief, possession of syringe

Jeremy J. Rutledge, 50, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Corey T. Jamison, 28, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, warrant (failure to appear), needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY

Raymond L. Humphrey, 57, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)

Richard H. Rodewig, 39, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)

Joshua C. Cortie, 31, New Albany, warrant, possession of methamphetamine

Donald R. Graham, 51, Elizabeth, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, warrant

Paul G. Kulp, 62, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Holly A. Fuqua, 36, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Allison R. Shields, 24, Charlestown, possession of syringe

Shelly M. Weesaw, 54, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, hold for Clark County

Brittany M. Skaggs, 35, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Sandra Rock, 47, Louisville, criminal trespass

David B. Frederick, 24, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)

Eric W. Foushee, 46, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

David M. Coleman, 31, New Albany, theft

Chantelle N. Dimartino, 31, New Albany, theft

Sequowia A. Hammil, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

