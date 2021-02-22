CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kanden Jamar Davey, 31, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)
James Aaron Wigginton, 40, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)
William Deshawn Jones, 42, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Chance Logan Money, 34, Clarksville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property) residential entry (burglary, breaking and entering), battery (no injury), intimidation, intimidation to police officer, hold for other agency (felony)
Travis E. Green, 42, Corydon, warrant (felony)
Brandon Ray Kern, 36, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed, parole violation
Andrew Nathanial Cullins, 31, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brandon Lee Robertson, 33, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
James Adrin Kennedy, 36, Austin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Danielle N. Stokes, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Charles Franklin Hyatt, 42, Jeffersonville, reckless driving causing injury, resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), criminal recklessness (vehicle resulting in bodily injury), possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees), maintaining a common nuisance (controlled substance, drug paraphernalia), warrant (felony)
Cassondra Rene Spivey, 34, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Mary D. Harris, 58, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Michael Ray Bagshaw, 27, Clarksville, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (prior conviction)
Brandon Wayne Allen, 31, Scottsburg, habitual traffic violator
Mary Desaree Boedicker, 31, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Brian David Tucker, 45, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Anthony William Hook, 31, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
George Troy Zearing, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Shawn Patrick Moch, 42, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Shelby Renee Keeling, 29, Jeffersonville driving while intoxicated
Marissa Joy Benson, 41, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Kuwami Romiade Sodja, 21, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
William Edward Daugherty Jr., 39, Elizabeth, warrant (misdemeanor)
Steven Keith Durham, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian K. Barnett, 47, Madison, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Matthew J. Lawson, 40, Henryville, theft (shoplifting)
Jassamyn R. Garcia, 18, Madison, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Antonio Devon Brandon, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jose R. Aguirre Cobian, 25, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, disarming a law enforcement officer, battery against a law enforcement officer
Angela R. Rockey, 33, Lanesville, warrant (failure to appear)
Chad T. Beimrohr, 40, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (prior), resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana
Justin T. Davin, 32, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Aaron C. Cantrell, 38, no address listed, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher M. Scales, 23, Evansville, warrant
Christopher M. Woosley, 38, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance
Teresa D. Proctor, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant
Daniel L. Moberly, 50, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Anna M. Gonzalex, 34, Greenville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction)
Christopher W. Yarnell, 30, New Albany, warrant
John T. Eddington, 40, Shepardsville, KY, warrant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.