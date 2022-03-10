BOOKED-IN
Billy R. Middleton Jr., 47, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Raemen Earl Riley, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Truman Kelly Frost, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kendra Judith Donahue, 47, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Nitasha Ann Lemond, 38, English, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian K. Tetrick, 47, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees), dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish of salvia, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, obstruction of justice, contributing to delinquency of minor (not drug or alcohol)
Timothy Shawn Durhan, 59, Fishers, hold for U.S. Marshall
Alyssa R. Fisher, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Sarah Wright, 34, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
RELEASED
Hayden Craig Boggess, 24, Sellersburg, carry handgun without license
Joron L. Henderson, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Richard Dean Macy, 38, Otisco, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
BOOKED-IN
Christopher L. Henderson, 42, no address listed, criminal trespass, criminal mischief
Charles C. Ullrich Jr., 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Aerial S. Lane Jones, 34, New Albany, driving while suspended (prior), warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher S. Ferguson, 37, New Albany, driving while suspended (prior)
