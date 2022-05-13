CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Billy Joe Asher, 37, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Cory Davis, 32, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)

Mary Margaret Brown, 33, Louisville, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), conversion, resisting law enforcement

Melissa Hubbard, 45, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Waynesha Khadljl-Manne, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Troy Allen Redfoot, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Emmy L. Malyska, 22, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Charles Curtis Kelley, 48, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

William Frank West, 68, Orleans, warrant (felony)

Travis Kent Cheatham Puckett, 50, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Ronald William Boatwright Jr., 47, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Devin Scott Maddox, 28, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Troy E. Wiley, 50, Salem, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Frederico Compton, 27, no address listed, domestic battery

Markus A. Turner, 32, Austin, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher S. Applegate, 35, Austin, warrant (failure to appear)

Jhonna K. Parra, 18, Clarksville, warrant

Stevie R. Jarvis, 30, New Albany, possession of controlled substance

Nelson J. Emery, 26, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia

Donna E. Wheeler, 33, Fairdale, KY, warrant (violation of parole)

Bobby L. Wadlington, 35, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Diana M. Drury, 34, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Roneisha L. Reed, 32, no address listed, warrant

Sara M. Burden, 40, Louisville, warrant

Samuel J. Witten, 51, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County

Christopher D. Hodges, 34, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)

Dustin S. Smith, 41, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug, driving while intoxicated (prior), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance)

RELEASED

Eric T. Peters, 33, New Albany, warrant

