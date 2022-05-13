CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Billy Joe Asher, 37, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Cory Davis, 32, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)
Mary Margaret Brown, 33, Louisville, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect's care), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), conversion, resisting law enforcement
Melissa Hubbard, 45, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Waynesha Khadljl-Manne, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Troy Allen Redfoot, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Emmy L. Malyska, 22, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Charles Curtis Kelley, 48, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
William Frank West, 68, Orleans, warrant (felony)
Travis Kent Cheatham Puckett, 50, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Ronald William Boatwright Jr., 47, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Devin Scott Maddox, 28, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Troy E. Wiley, 50, Salem, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Frederico Compton, 27, no address listed, domestic battery
Markus A. Turner, 32, Austin, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher S. Applegate, 35, Austin, warrant (failure to appear)
Jhonna K. Parra, 18, Clarksville, warrant
Stevie R. Jarvis, 30, New Albany, possession of controlled substance
Nelson J. Emery, 26, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia
Donna E. Wheeler, 33, Fairdale, KY, warrant (violation of parole)
Bobby L. Wadlington, 35, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Diana M. Drury, 34, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Roneisha L. Reed, 32, no address listed, warrant
Sara M. Burden, 40, Louisville, warrant
Samuel J. Witten, 51, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County
Christopher D. Hodges, 34, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)
Dustin S. Smith, 41, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug, driving while intoxicated (prior), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance)
RELEASED
Eric T. Peters, 33, New Albany, warrant
