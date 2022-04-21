CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jerry Lewis Conrad, 63, Clarksville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), warrant (misdemeanor)
Danielle Paige Smith, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Marcel B. Williams, 53, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Debra Lynn Blake, 34, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Kurt A. Wright, 23, Borden, domestic battery, neglect of dependent (endangerment)
Devonte Montez Davis, 28, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Iquan Hill, 26, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jeremy Chase Hinson, 29, Greenfield, hold for U.S. Marshall
James Hagan Cissell, 24, Borden, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement (suspect draws a weapon), reckless driving (all violations)
RELEASED
Joshua Deckard, 39, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall (released to other agency)
Daniel L. Mason, 21, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Quenton K. Ellis, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Levonndis E. McDaniel, 28, Louisville, possession of marijuana, operating without ever receiving a license, hold for Clark County
Courtney M. Rosenberger, 22, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of paraphernalia
Anthony M. De Motos, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Kody A. Warf, 26, Branchville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement
Jericho J. Wilks, 18, no address listed, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Hunter A. Lochner, 22, Louisville, operating while intoxicated (endangerment)
RELEASED
Jacob I. Hammack, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
