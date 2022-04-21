CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jerry Lewis Conrad, 63, Clarksville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), warrant (misdemeanor)

Danielle Paige Smith, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Marcel B. Williams, 53, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Debra Lynn Blake, 34, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Kurt A. Wright, 23, Borden, domestic battery, neglect of dependent (endangerment)

Devonte Montez Davis, 28, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Iquan Hill, 26, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jeremy Chase Hinson, 29, Greenfield, hold for U.S. Marshall

James Hagan Cissell, 24, Borden, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement (suspect draws a weapon), reckless driving (all violations)

RELEASED

Joshua Deckard, 39, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall (released to other agency)

Daniel L. Mason, 21, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Quenton K. Ellis, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Levonndis E. McDaniel, 28, Louisville, possession of marijuana, operating without ever receiving a license, hold for Clark County

Courtney M. Rosenberger, 22, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of paraphernalia

Anthony M. De Motos, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Kody A. Warf, 26, Branchville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement

Jericho J. Wilks, 18, no address listed, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Hunter A. Lochner, 22, Louisville, operating while intoxicated (endangerment)

RELEASED

Jacob I. Hammack, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

