CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Edward Allen Geyman, 35, North Vernon, warrant (felony)

Jerry Dale Casey Jr., 41, Hanover, warrant (felony)

Thomas Ford Wehner Jr., 41, Hanover, warrant (felony)

Blake Dillon Eldridge, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Brandon M. Ulery, 29. New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jose Rodriguez-Vazquez, 41, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Lovepreet Singh, 27, Muncie, hold for U.S. Marshall

Daniel Ray Ford, 34, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kason Dixon, 22, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Antwon Abbott, 41, Kokomo, hold for U.S. Marshall

Mark Price, 30, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jaylen Johnson, 26, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Raleigh I. Neace, 21, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Lexus H. Garner, 24, Georgetown, warrant

Jariah B. Ellis, 20, New Albany, domestic battery

Romarro J. Bradford, 23, New Albany, domestic battery

Justin A. Fluech, 35, Georgetown, warrant

Scott A. Lawrence, 47, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

Samantha J. Fanning, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant, possession of syringe

Timothy J. James, 30, New Albany, warrant

Wesley L. Reed, 41, Louisville, possession of marijuana

Demitrius E. Strain, 22, New Albany, warrant

Corey A. Gill, 28, Louisville, warrant

RELEASED

None

