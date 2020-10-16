CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Edward Allen Geyman, 35, North Vernon, warrant (felony)
Jerry Dale Casey Jr., 41, Hanover, warrant (felony)
Thomas Ford Wehner Jr., 41, Hanover, warrant (felony)
Blake Dillon Eldridge, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Brandon M. Ulery, 29. New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jose Rodriguez-Vazquez, 41, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Lovepreet Singh, 27, Muncie, hold for U.S. Marshall
Daniel Ray Ford, 34, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kason Dixon, 22, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Antwon Abbott, 41, Kokomo, hold for U.S. Marshall
Mark Price, 30, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jaylen Johnson, 26, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Raleigh I. Neace, 21, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Lexus H. Garner, 24, Georgetown, warrant
Jariah B. Ellis, 20, New Albany, domestic battery
Romarro J. Bradford, 23, New Albany, domestic battery
Justin A. Fluech, 35, Georgetown, warrant
Scott A. Lawrence, 47, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance
Samantha J. Fanning, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant, possession of syringe
Timothy J. James, 30, New Albany, warrant
Wesley L. Reed, 41, Louisville, possession of marijuana
Demitrius E. Strain, 22, New Albany, warrant
Corey A. Gill, 28, Louisville, warrant
RELEASED
None
