BOOKED-IN

Lindsey Alexander McAuliffe, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jessica Marie Whitehouse, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Melissa Gail Schuble, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Shelby Allen Johnson, 55, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), leaving the scene of an accident, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Corey Thomas, 31, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Joseph Lloyd, 34, Indianapolis, hold for U. S. Marshall

Ricky Blythe, 44, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Sirtorry Carr, 30, Kokomo, hold for U.S. Marshall

Epigmenio Vazquez-Gatcia, 33, no address listed, hold for U. S. Marshall

Emmanuel Stringer, 44, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Nyron Harmon, 29, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Keshawn Searcy, 28, Toledo, OH, hold for U.S. Marshall

Whitney Rae Thomasson, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Lucy Rae Oldham, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Kerry Andrew Campbell, 55, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia

Jennifer Nicole Emery, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony), identity deception

Scott A. Wilhite, 36, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Thomas McIntyre, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Kaylee Munro, 26, Nashville, TN, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Thomas Floyd Taylor Jr, 61, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Chase Matthew Scott, 26, Sellersburg, criminal reckless (with weapon), public intoxication (by drugs)

Timothy J. Peterson, 18, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Jeremy W. Phelps, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Jeffery N. Miles, 22, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Bethany M. Amburgey, 23, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear), hold for Orange County

Devon P. Brown, 21, New Albany, warrant, hold for Clark County

Chassie L. Cooper, 38, Deputy, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher E. Tharp, 35, Lexington, warrant, hold for Scott County

Davon D. Davis, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Tabatha R. Rudolph, 41, New Albany, driving while suspended (prior suspension within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle displaying altered interim license plate

RELEASED

None

