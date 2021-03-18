BOOKED-IN
Lindsey Alexander McAuliffe, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jessica Marie Whitehouse, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Melissa Gail Schuble, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Shelby Allen Johnson, 55, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), leaving the scene of an accident, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Corey Thomas, 31, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Joseph Lloyd, 34, Indianapolis, hold for U. S. Marshall
Ricky Blythe, 44, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Sirtorry Carr, 30, Kokomo, hold for U.S. Marshall
Epigmenio Vazquez-Gatcia, 33, no address listed, hold for U. S. Marshall
Emmanuel Stringer, 44, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Nyron Harmon, 29, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Keshawn Searcy, 28, Toledo, OH, hold for U.S. Marshall
Whitney Rae Thomasson, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Lucy Rae Oldham, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Kerry Andrew Campbell, 55, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia
Jennifer Nicole Emery, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony), identity deception
Scott A. Wilhite, 36, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Thomas McIntyre, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Kaylee Munro, 26, Nashville, TN, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Thomas Floyd Taylor Jr, 61, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Chase Matthew Scott, 26, Sellersburg, criminal reckless (with weapon), public intoxication (by drugs)
Timothy J. Peterson, 18, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Jeremy W. Phelps, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Jeffery N. Miles, 22, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Bethany M. Amburgey, 23, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear), hold for Orange County
Devon P. Brown, 21, New Albany, warrant, hold for Clark County
Chassie L. Cooper, 38, Deputy, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher E. Tharp, 35, Lexington, warrant, hold for Scott County
Davon D. Davis, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Tabatha R. Rudolph, 41, New Albany, driving while suspended (prior suspension within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle displaying altered interim license plate
RELEASED
None
