CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Eldred Donell Eady, 46, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Edward Lee Gordon, 39, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Mark Andrew Borcherding, 44, Seymour, warrant (felony)

Scott Allen Smith, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Chelsey Marquess, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Terry Joe Richey, 42, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Krystal Kay Curry, 36, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)

Melvin B. Chandler, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Troy B. Colon, 51, Louisville, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), theft, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), legend drug (possession)

Curtis Lane Wadkins, 59, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Derrick Lee Stevenson Jr., 20, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jodi Catherine Edelen, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Mary R. Kaufman, 43, Louisville, warrant

Brian L. Voltz, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Janelle A. South, 41, New Albany, possession of a narcotic drug

Stephen W. Simon, 34, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Cory R. Wilbur, 30, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Vikki P. Stumbo, 55, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)

Stephanie N. Stepro, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Lionel M. Fletcher, 20, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Daniel C. Browning, 42, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior), resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

RELEASED

Peter J. Barth, 30, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you