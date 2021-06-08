CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Eldred Donell Eady, 46, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Edward Lee Gordon, 39, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Mark Andrew Borcherding, 44, Seymour, warrant (felony)
Scott Allen Smith, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Chelsey Marquess, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Terry Joe Richey, 42, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Krystal Kay Curry, 36, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)
Melvin B. Chandler, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Troy B. Colon, 51, Louisville, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), theft, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), legend drug (possession)
Curtis Lane Wadkins, 59, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Derrick Lee Stevenson Jr., 20, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jodi Catherine Edelen, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Mary R. Kaufman, 43, Louisville, warrant
Brian L. Voltz, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Janelle A. South, 41, New Albany, possession of a narcotic drug
Stephen W. Simon, 34, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Cory R. Wilbur, 30, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Vikki P. Stumbo, 55, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)
Stephanie N. Stepro, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Lionel M. Fletcher, 20, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Daniel C. Browning, 42, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior), resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
RELEASED
Peter J. Barth, 30, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant
