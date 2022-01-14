BOOKED-IN

James Alexander Cardwell, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), invasion of privacy

Michael Richard Kania, 33, Mt. Washington, warrant (felony)

Roy Anthony Winnett, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Kelley Jean Bowles, 45, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lisa Marie Tharp, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Nicholas Pryce Swiryd, 19, New Albany, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), intimidation

Keysha Lee Maniloff, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brett Graham, 28, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Abisai Contreras-Marin, 24, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Alanna Marie Miller, 29, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), hold for other agency (felony)

Damien Dale Smith, 31, Scottsburg, habitual traffic violator, possession of methamphetamine

Deantre Edwards, 26, no address listed, identity deception, false reporting, hold for other agency (felony)

William Douglas Cooper Jr., 34, Marysville, criminal trespass (violation of court order)

RELEASED

Devon Andrew Brock, 25, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Roger Whitten, 40, Warrior, AL, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Jonathon Lewis, 30, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Rachel L. Thomas, 30, New Albany, visiting a common nuisance, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Gary S. Reed, 56, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, false informing, warrant (body attachment)

Angela J. Caulk, 50, New Albany, visiting a common nuisance, possession of drug paraphernalia

James L. Schindler, 39, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe

Brittney L. Fanning, 34, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Brandy R. Reed, 33, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe

Tashonda R. North, 42, New Albany, visiting a common nuisance, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Todd L. Dickey, 52, Warsaw, theft (auto), possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic violation

Marquis M. Mitchelll, 18, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Rachel E. Jerrell, 36, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator, possession of a syringe

RELEASED

Henok D. Jones, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you