BOOKED-IN
James Alexander Cardwell, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), invasion of privacy
Michael Richard Kania, 33, Mt. Washington, warrant (felony)
Roy Anthony Winnett, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Kelley Jean Bowles, 45, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lisa Marie Tharp, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Nicholas Pryce Swiryd, 19, New Albany, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), intimidation
Keysha Lee Maniloff, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brett Graham, 28, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Abisai Contreras-Marin, 24, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Alanna Marie Miller, 29, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), hold for other agency (felony)
Damien Dale Smith, 31, Scottsburg, habitual traffic violator, possession of methamphetamine
Deantre Edwards, 26, no address listed, identity deception, false reporting, hold for other agency (felony)
William Douglas Cooper Jr., 34, Marysville, criminal trespass (violation of court order)
RELEASED
Devon Andrew Brock, 25, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Roger Whitten, 40, Warrior, AL, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Jonathon Lewis, 30, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Rachel L. Thomas, 30, New Albany, visiting a common nuisance, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Gary S. Reed, 56, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, false informing, warrant (body attachment)
Angela J. Caulk, 50, New Albany, visiting a common nuisance, possession of drug paraphernalia
James L. Schindler, 39, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe
Brittney L. Fanning, 34, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Brandy R. Reed, 33, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe
Tashonda R. North, 42, New Albany, visiting a common nuisance, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Todd L. Dickey, 52, Warsaw, theft (auto), possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic violation
Marquis M. Mitchelll, 18, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Rachel E. Jerrell, 36, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator, possession of a syringe
RELEASED
Henok D. Jones, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.