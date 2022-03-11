CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Matthew Kenneth Jones, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Kayla Danialle Miller, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Amara Korinda Irsa Johnson, 21, Stevens Point, WI, warrant (felony)
Brandon Lee Davis, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony), driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Dario Perez Sandoval, 34, Clarksville, extortion/blackmail
Kelley Jean Bowles, 45, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tracy L. Couch, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Tyler Douglas Brown, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery (moderate injury to other person), warrant (misdemeanor)
Curtis E. Gordon, 19, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Austin James Hines, 26, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil or salvia (possession only)
Trent Allen Wilson, 30, Greenville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joseph Ray Bratcher, 51, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Tammie L. Mason, 58, Utica, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Brian Sydney Williams, 22, Detroit, MI, battery
David Michael Brewer, 49, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kaivona B. Maratea, 30, no address listed, theft (prior conviction), unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
RELEASED
Jeffery Alan Scott, 49, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Abran R. Valencia, 21, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Cody Flinn, 26, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Zachariah G. Wheeler, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Daniel L. Newkirk, 38, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Cody C. Smith Wellner, 32, New Albany, public intoxication
John P. McCutcheon, 43, no address listed, invasion of privacy
Rollin J. Rodgers, 50, Louisville, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement
Mist L. Hurt, 36, Louisville, trafficking with an inmate
RELEASED
Shawna D. Bell, 34, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia
Kalisa S. Stovall, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
