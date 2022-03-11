CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Matthew Kenneth Jones, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Kayla Danialle Miller, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Amara Korinda Irsa Johnson, 21, Stevens Point, WI, warrant (felony)

Brandon Lee Davis, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony), driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Dario Perez Sandoval, 34, Clarksville, extortion/blackmail

Kelley Jean Bowles, 45, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tracy L. Couch, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Tyler Douglas Brown, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery (moderate injury to other person), warrant (misdemeanor)

Curtis E. Gordon, 19, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Austin James Hines, 26, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil or salvia (possession only)

Trent Allen Wilson, 30, Greenville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joseph Ray Bratcher, 51, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Tammie L. Mason, 58, Utica, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Brian Sydney Williams, 22, Detroit, MI, battery

David Michael Brewer, 49, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kaivona B. Maratea, 30, no address listed, theft (prior conviction), unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

RELEASED

Jeffery Alan Scott, 49, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Abran R. Valencia, 21, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Cody Flinn, 26, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Zachariah G. Wheeler, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Daniel L. Newkirk, 38, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Cody C. Smith Wellner, 32, New Albany, public intoxication

John P. McCutcheon, 43, no address listed, invasion of privacy

Rollin J. Rodgers, 50, Louisville, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement

Mist L. Hurt, 36, Louisville, trafficking with an inmate

RELEASED

Shawna D. Bell, 34, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia

Kalisa S. Stovall, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

