CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Katrina Lynn Ballard, 42, Marysville, warrant (felony)

Kenneth M. Gust, 31, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)

Amanda Nicole Carter, 36, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Pamela J. Parker, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Nathan Francis Luker, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Donna Romero, 42, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Kevin D. Harris Jr., 40, New Albany, intimidation to police officer, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), disorderly conduct, public intoxication by drugs

Heather Ashley Farrear, 35, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

RELEASED

Jeremy Leroy Pitman, 38, New Albany, domestic battery

Brandi N. Harrell, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Brandon Richard Smallwood, 23, Jeffersonville, synthetic ID deception

Shawn Patrick Moch, 43, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Francis H. Mills, 58 Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Brandy D. Paton, 44, New Albany, warrant

Gary A. Crosby, 23, Depauw, driving while intoxicated (prior)

RELEASED

None

