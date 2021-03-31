CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Katrina Lynn Ballard, 42, Marysville, warrant (felony)
Kenneth M. Gust, 31, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)
Amanda Nicole Carter, 36, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Pamela J. Parker, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Nathan Francis Luker, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Donna Romero, 42, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Kevin D. Harris Jr., 40, New Albany, intimidation to police officer, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), disorderly conduct, public intoxication by drugs
Heather Ashley Farrear, 35, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
RELEASED
Jeremy Leroy Pitman, 38, New Albany, domestic battery
Brandi N. Harrell, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Brandon Richard Smallwood, 23, Jeffersonville, synthetic ID deception
Shawn Patrick Moch, 43, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Francis H. Mills, 58 Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Brandy D. Paton, 44, New Albany, warrant
Gary A. Crosby, 23, Depauw, driving while intoxicated (prior)
RELEASED
None
