CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Erick Dewayne Green, 47, Jeffersonville, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jeffrey Walton, 39, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Travis Otis Thompson, 34, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Michael L. Jackson, 49, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)

Jeremy William Sceifers, 42, Sellersburg, sex crime (possession of child pornography)

Lisa Nicole Warren, 42, Louisville, theft from motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, trafficking with an inmate outside of facility

Travis J. Graff, 19, Charlestown, criminal mischief

Kevin Lee Lyons, 49, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Michael Paul Swift, 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior conviction), possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

Amber Dawn Haley, 24, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Andrew Michael Heller, 36, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Tiffany J. Holben, 33, Hendersonville, TN, warrant (misdemeanor)

Timothy Verret, 57, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Talli J. Houston, 43, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Shelby P. Reece, 28, Henryville, warrant (violation of parole)

Sebastian G. Beck, 20, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Malachi I. Reynolds, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Casimera A. Bracey, 21, Henryville, warrant (failure to appear)

Wani K.Tambo, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Shannon R. Timmerman, 40, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Tamara R. Chancellor, 36, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Gerald D. James, 36, New Albany, possession of heroin, possession of syringe, hold for Harrison County

Juwan C. Lebeau, 27, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jordan D. Cowser, 24, Michigan, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

Derek J. Hensley, 32, Salem, warrant (failure to appear)

