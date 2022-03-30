CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Erick Dewayne Green, 47, Jeffersonville, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jeffrey Walton, 39, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Travis Otis Thompson, 34, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Michael L. Jackson, 49, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)
Jeremy William Sceifers, 42, Sellersburg, sex crime (possession of child pornography)
Lisa Nicole Warren, 42, Louisville, theft from motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, trafficking with an inmate outside of facility
Travis J. Graff, 19, Charlestown, criminal mischief
Kevin Lee Lyons, 49, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Michael Paul Swift, 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior conviction), possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
Amber Dawn Haley, 24, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Andrew Michael Heller, 36, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Tiffany J. Holben, 33, Hendersonville, TN, warrant (misdemeanor)
Timothy Verret, 57, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Talli J. Houston, 43, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Shelby P. Reece, 28, Henryville, warrant (violation of parole)
Sebastian G. Beck, 20, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Malachi I. Reynolds, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Casimera A. Bracey, 21, Henryville, warrant (failure to appear)
Wani K.Tambo, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Shannon R. Timmerman, 40, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Tamara R. Chancellor, 36, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Gerald D. James, 36, New Albany, possession of heroin, possession of syringe, hold for Harrison County
Juwan C. Lebeau, 27, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jordan D. Cowser, 24, Michigan, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
Derek J. Hensley, 32, Salem, warrant (failure to appear)
