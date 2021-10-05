BOOKED-IN

Brandon Rene Lynch, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Darren Dajon Martin, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kyren Perry Jones, 24, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance (schedule I)

Maggie Lee Gronotte, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Joann Marie Shuman, 60, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine

Michael Lawrence Flowers, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

Anthony O. Chism, 36, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Eric T. Railey, 38, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Dakota R. Riggs, 38, Clarksville, criminal recklessness, possession of a handgun without a license, pointing a firearm, possession of marijuana, neglect of a dependent

Savannah K. Reynolds, 54, Clarksville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Hardin County, KY

RELEASED

None

