BOOKED-IN
Brandon Rene Lynch, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Darren Dajon Martin, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kyren Perry Jones, 24, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance (schedule I)
Maggie Lee Gronotte, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Joann Marie Shuman, 60, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine
Michael Lawrence Flowers, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Anthony O. Chism, 36, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Eric T. Railey, 38, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Dakota R. Riggs, 38, Clarksville, criminal recklessness, possession of a handgun without a license, pointing a firearm, possession of marijuana, neglect of a dependent
Savannah K. Reynolds, 54, Clarksville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Hardin County, KY
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.