BOOKED-IN

Dustin Lee Hampton, 36, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brandon Ray Ashby, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), resisting law enforcement, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of controlled substance (schedule V), warrant (felony)

Lucy Renea Hein, 59, New Washington, warrant (felony)

Christopher Luke Evans, 25, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcohol

Gerald B. Meier, 51, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ethan Wayne Johnson, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Evan David Ferguson, 38, Jeffersonville, intimidation (threat to commit forcible felony), invasion of privacy

RELEASED

Karry Ann Bibb, 35, Underwood, warrant (felony)

Irvin Odell Banks Jr., 37, Henryville, hold for other agency (felony), driving while suspended (prior conviction)

BOOKED-IN

Rocky Lee King, 39, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Louisville Metro

Jason Anthony Proctor, 46, Viloina, warrant

Sherry Martina Quisenberry, 44, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Todd Young Adams, 51, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Melonie Dawn Kebsch, 32, Louisville, possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic syringe

Sureshkumar Patel, 45, Federal Way, WA, driving while intoxicated

Makayla Kristyne Sexton, 18, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana

Irvin Odell Banks, 37, Underwood, warrant (failure to appear)

Shane Aaron Lawson, 45, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you