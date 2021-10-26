BOOKED-IN
Dustin Lee Hampton, 36, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brandon Ray Ashby, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), resisting law enforcement, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of controlled substance (schedule V), warrant (felony)
Lucy Renea Hein, 59, New Washington, warrant (felony)
Christopher Luke Evans, 25, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcohol
Gerald B. Meier, 51, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ethan Wayne Johnson, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Evan David Ferguson, 38, Jeffersonville, intimidation (threat to commit forcible felony), invasion of privacy
RELEASED
Karry Ann Bibb, 35, Underwood, warrant (felony)
Irvin Odell Banks Jr., 37, Henryville, hold for other agency (felony), driving while suspended (prior conviction)
BOOKED-IN
Rocky Lee King, 39, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Louisville Metro
Jason Anthony Proctor, 46, Viloina, warrant
Sherry Martina Quisenberry, 44, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Todd Young Adams, 51, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Melonie Dawn Kebsch, 32, Louisville, possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic syringe
Sureshkumar Patel, 45, Federal Way, WA, driving while intoxicated
Makayla Kristyne Sexton, 18, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana
Irvin Odell Banks, 37, Underwood, warrant (failure to appear)
Shane Aaron Lawson, 45, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
