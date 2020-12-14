BOOKED-IN

CLARK COUNTY

Tony D. Grubbs, 55, Louisville, warrant (felony), criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)

Kelsey J. Brunofsky, 27, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Kenneth Bernard Taylor, 37, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Brian A. McGhee, 35, Jeffersonville, court order return

Jacqueline L. Huffman, 42, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Phillip Michael Harr, 31, Rushville, hold for US Marshall

Cameron J. Aue, 36, Paris, IL, hold for US Marshall

Anturo N. Gamino, 35, Chicago, IL, hold for US Marshall

Tommy Jacob Sims, 41, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall

Terrence J. Cannon, 46, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator

Tyler Joshua Summitt, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Noah Immanuel Davis, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Byron Dale Baldridge, 31, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), driving while intoxicated

Jason Henry Morgan, 39, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Troy W. Zearing, 34, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), hold for other agency (felony)

Keith Andrew Kenney, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Gary Wayne Winters, 48, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator

Francis M. Swinyer, 65, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Curtis James Dunn, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Michael Lyn Eve Jr., 52, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Darren R. Harvey, 53, Jeffersonville, residential entry (burglary)

Tiffany Craig, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Felicity Rachelle Jones, 25, Charlestown, possession methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor

Sandra Louise Willham, 21, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

James Jacob Thompson, 33, Lufkin, TX, public intoxication

Christine Bobay, 44, Goshen, KY, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Ahmed Mohammed Alazaizi, 26, Louisville, carry handgun without license

Emily K. Hooker, 32, Marysville, driving while intoxicated

Joseph Michael Murphy, 22, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Mckenzie A. Nethers, 25, Elizabethtown, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brian Daniel Bott, 46, Jeffersonville, voyeurism, public intoxication

Shyhemet Travon McElroy, 25, Orlando Park, IL, driving while intoxicated

Anthony Kyle Banks, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Emily Ann Ganote, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Chanse Lamar Oliver, 27, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Trent Robert Lone, 28, New Albany, theft (misdemeanor), criminal trespass with prior conviction (same property), unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

David Allen Banet Sr., 36, New Albany, theft from motor vehicle, criminal trespass with prior conviction, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Griffin L. Thompson, 21, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior)

Sandra K. Danner, 61, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Dennis R. Merritt Jr., 47, Branchville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Branchville Correctional Facility

Justice N. Stevens, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Zachary J. Karlin, 29, New Albany, domestic battery, strangulation

Nina F. O'Neal, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jacob D. Cline, 25, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, operating without ever receiving a license

Mackenzie T. Mihalic, 33, Salem, possession of paraphernalia, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine

Christopher A. Mihalic, 41, Charlestown, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug

Britteney L. Kintner, 34, Mauckport, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Meade County, KY

Jason A. Proctor, 35, no address listed, warrant

Jonathan H. Carden, 25, Louisville, intimidation, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement

Amy M. Lyell, 44, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine

Joshua S. Adkins, 33, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug, possession of syringe

Charles C. Ullrich, 34, no address listed, warrant, possession of methamphetamine

James D. Eastridge, 47, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated, endangering

Christopher D. Hedges, 32, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior, resisting law enforcement

Lowell D. Frazier, 49, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, theft (firearm), felon in possession of a handgun, dealing in marijuana with prior, possession of marijuana with prior

RELEASED

Mathew D. Priddy, 19, New Albany, possession of a handgun without a license

Theodore R. Woodard II, 58, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Andrew Dunaway, 32, LaGrange, KY, public intoxication, failure to identify

Edib Pasanbegovic, 49, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering)

Matthew S. Walter, 21, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated (endangering)

