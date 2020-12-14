BOOKED-IN
CLARK COUNTY
Tony D. Grubbs, 55, Louisville, warrant (felony), criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
Kelsey J. Brunofsky, 27, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Kenneth Bernard Taylor, 37, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Brian A. McGhee, 35, Jeffersonville, court order return
Jacqueline L. Huffman, 42, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Phillip Michael Harr, 31, Rushville, hold for US Marshall
Cameron J. Aue, 36, Paris, IL, hold for US Marshall
Anturo N. Gamino, 35, Chicago, IL, hold for US Marshall
Tommy Jacob Sims, 41, Indianapolis, hold for US Marshall
Terrence J. Cannon, 46, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator
Tyler Joshua Summitt, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Noah Immanuel Davis, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Byron Dale Baldridge, 31, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), driving while intoxicated
Jason Henry Morgan, 39, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Troy W. Zearing, 34, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), hold for other agency (felony)
Keith Andrew Kenney, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Gary Wayne Winters, 48, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic violator
Francis M. Swinyer, 65, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Curtis James Dunn, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Michael Lyn Eve Jr., 52, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Darren R. Harvey, 53, Jeffersonville, residential entry (burglary)
Tiffany Craig, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Felicity Rachelle Jones, 25, Charlestown, possession methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor
Sandra Louise Willham, 21, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
James Jacob Thompson, 33, Lufkin, TX, public intoxication
Christine Bobay, 44, Goshen, KY, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Ahmed Mohammed Alazaizi, 26, Louisville, carry handgun without license
Emily K. Hooker, 32, Marysville, driving while intoxicated
Joseph Michael Murphy, 22, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Mckenzie A. Nethers, 25, Elizabethtown, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian Daniel Bott, 46, Jeffersonville, voyeurism, public intoxication
Shyhemet Travon McElroy, 25, Orlando Park, IL, driving while intoxicated
Anthony Kyle Banks, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Emily Ann Ganote, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Chanse Lamar Oliver, 27, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Trent Robert Lone, 28, New Albany, theft (misdemeanor), criminal trespass with prior conviction (same property), unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
David Allen Banet Sr., 36, New Albany, theft from motor vehicle, criminal trespass with prior conviction, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Griffin L. Thompson, 21, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior)
Sandra K. Danner, 61, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Dennis R. Merritt Jr., 47, Branchville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Branchville Correctional Facility
Justice N. Stevens, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Zachary J. Karlin, 29, New Albany, domestic battery, strangulation
Nina F. O'Neal, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jacob D. Cline, 25, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, operating without ever receiving a license
Mackenzie T. Mihalic, 33, Salem, possession of paraphernalia, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine
Christopher A. Mihalic, 41, Charlestown, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug
Britteney L. Kintner, 34, Mauckport, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Meade County, KY
Jason A. Proctor, 35, no address listed, warrant
Jonathan H. Carden, 25, Louisville, intimidation, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement
Amy M. Lyell, 44, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine
Joshua S. Adkins, 33, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug, possession of syringe
Charles C. Ullrich, 34, no address listed, warrant, possession of methamphetamine
James D. Eastridge, 47, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated, endangering
Christopher D. Hedges, 32, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior, resisting law enforcement
Lowell D. Frazier, 49, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, theft (firearm), felon in possession of a handgun, dealing in marijuana with prior, possession of marijuana with prior
RELEASED
Mathew D. Priddy, 19, New Albany, possession of a handgun without a license
Theodore R. Woodard II, 58, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Andrew Dunaway, 32, LaGrange, KY, public intoxication, failure to identify
Edib Pasanbegovic, 49, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering)
Matthew S. Walter, 21, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated (endangering)
