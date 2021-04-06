BOOKED-IN
Trevor Scott Stewart, 31, Clarksville, invasion of privacy, intimidation
Wesley Leon Musser, 38, Jeffersonville, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, resisting law enforcement
James T. Byrd, 50, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Dylin Lee Taylor, 24, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Johnathon Alan Frantz, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance
Alesha Doan, 27, Pekin, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Lyndsey C. Hopkins, 23, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Tyler A. Perez, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal), invasion of privacy
RELEASED
Millard Alta Colin Hendry, 48, North Vernon, possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Melissa D. Marshall, 44, New Washington possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Melinda R. Marshall, 38, New Washington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Andrew William Nash Hendrix, 32, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Jesse T. Sexton, 31, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Derrick W. Ammons, 33, Louisville, criminal trespass
BOOKED-IN
Edgar L. Ivey, 56, New Albany, warrant
Kimberly I. Wright, 45, Greenville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Eli E. Hecht, 29, no address listed, possession of syringe, theft
Joshua N. Collins, 24, Charlestown, warrant
Michael A. Boman, 53, Greenville, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct
Bobbie G. Coombs, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant
Jaco D. Cline, 26, New Albany, possession of controlled substance
Raymond L. Scharfenberger, 55, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Kimberly M. Pool, 39, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert W. Couch, 37, Scottsburg, operating a vehicle while suspended (prior)
Bryce K. Receveur, 24, Greenville, driving while intoxicated
Ashley N. Stith, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Johnette N. Yancy, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Hailey C. Castetter, 35, Corydon, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Antonio D. Garnett, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Ethan C. Harkness, 21, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
George S. Girton, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Andrew Nash Hendrix, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant
