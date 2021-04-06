BOOKED-IN

Trevor Scott Stewart, 31, Clarksville, invasion of privacy, intimidation

Wesley Leon Musser, 38, Jeffersonville, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, resisting law enforcement

James T. Byrd, 50, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Dylin Lee Taylor, 24, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Johnathon Alan Frantz, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance

Alesha Doan, 27, Pekin, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Lyndsey C. Hopkins, 23, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Tyler A. Perez, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal), invasion of privacy

RELEASED

Millard Alta Colin Hendry, 48, North Vernon, possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Melissa D. Marshall, 44, New Washington possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Melinda R. Marshall, 38, New Washington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Andrew William Nash Hendrix, 32, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Jesse T. Sexton, 31, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Derrick W. Ammons, 33, Louisville, criminal trespass

BOOKED-IN

Edgar L. Ivey, 56, New Albany, warrant

Kimberly I. Wright, 45, Greenville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Eli E. Hecht, 29, no address listed, possession of syringe, theft

Joshua N. Collins, 24, Charlestown, warrant

Michael A. Boman, 53, Greenville, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct

Bobbie G. Coombs, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant

Jaco D. Cline, 26, New Albany, possession of controlled substance

Raymond L. Scharfenberger, 55, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Kimberly M. Pool, 39, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Robert W. Couch, 37, Scottsburg, operating a vehicle while suspended (prior)

Bryce K. Receveur, 24, Greenville, driving while intoxicated

Ashley N. Stith, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Johnette N. Yancy, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Hailey C. Castetter, 35, Corydon, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Antonio D. Garnett, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Ethan C. Harkness, 21, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

George S. Girton, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Andrew Nash Hendrix, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant

