CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Victoria Lou Wimp, 36, no address listed, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Ronald E. McCray, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jerry Warren Brunson, 46, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Elaine Claire Guzzo, 43, New Albany, theft (from building), warrant (felony)
Torrey D. Jones, 44, Centralia, IL, hold for U.S. Marshall
Charles Aaron Risner, 34, Rogersville, TN, battery (public safety official engaged in official duties) intimidation to police or other occupation professional, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass (riding train cars), battery by bodily waste, resisting law enforcement
Alexander Lee, 31, Louisville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Jeffrey Jack Eugene Newby, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Laura Michelle Diprimo, 54, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)
Bailey D. Blanton, 21, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving (all violations), resisting law enforcement (suspect uses a vehicle)
RELEASED
Thomas Lewis Disher III, 60, Floyds Knobs, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)
Bryan S. Galloway, 62, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Ricky L. McCoy, 37 New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County
Thomas M. Perrin, 34, New Albany, misuse of 911, resisting law enforcement
Lincoln M. Porter, 26, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer)
Mary R. Dick, 42, Louisville, possession of a syringe, identity deception, check fraud, forgery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Morgan County, AL
Bryan J. Jones, 41, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, possession of firearm (felon), carrying a handgun without a license (prior conviction), possession of a syringe, auto theft, identity deception, hold for Jefferson County
Judson K. Hoover, 51, Pendleton Correctional Facility, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Pendleton Correctional Facility
Robert E. Money, 50, Edinburgh Correctional Facility, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Edinburgh Correctional Facility
Ashley N. Bennett, 20, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Anthony S. Hazel, 34, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, invasion of privacy
Matthew P. Simon, 37, Louisville, warrant
Thomas L. Disher, 60, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Cherokee County, GA
Bailey S. Denton, 24, New Albany, possession of a handgun without a permit (felony conviction), battery, resisting law enforcement
Shannon M. Rowe, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Cecil E. Blanton, 46, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
