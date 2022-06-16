CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Victoria Lou Wimp, 36, no address listed, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Ronald E. McCray, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jerry Warren Brunson, 46, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Elaine Claire Guzzo, 43, New Albany, theft (from building), warrant (felony)

Torrey D. Jones, 44, Centralia, IL, hold for U.S. Marshall

Charles Aaron Risner, 34, Rogersville, TN, battery (public safety official engaged in official duties) intimidation to police or other occupation professional, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass (riding train cars), battery by bodily waste, resisting law enforcement

Alexander Lee, 31, Louisville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Jeffrey Jack Eugene Newby, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Laura Michelle Diprimo, 54, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)

Bailey D. Blanton, 21, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving (all violations), resisting law enforcement (suspect uses a vehicle)

RELEASED

Thomas Lewis Disher III, 60, Floyds Knobs, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)

Bryan S. Galloway, 62, Borden, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Ricky L. McCoy, 37 New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County

Thomas M. Perrin, 34, New Albany, misuse of 911, resisting law enforcement

Lincoln M. Porter, 26, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer)

Mary R. Dick, 42, Louisville, possession of a syringe, identity deception, check fraud, forgery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Morgan County, AL

Bryan J. Jones, 41, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, possession of firearm (felon), carrying a handgun without a license (prior conviction), possession of a syringe, auto theft, identity deception, hold for Jefferson County

Judson K. Hoover, 51, Pendleton Correctional Facility, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Pendleton Correctional Facility

Robert E. Money, 50, Edinburgh Correctional Facility, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Edinburgh Correctional Facility

Ashley N. Bennett, 20, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Anthony S. Hazel, 34, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, invasion of privacy

Matthew P. Simon, 37, Louisville, warrant

Thomas L. Disher, 60, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Cherokee County, GA

Bailey S. Denton, 24, New Albany, possession of a handgun without a permit (felony conviction), battery, resisting law enforcement

Shannon M. Rowe, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Cecil E. Blanton, 46, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

