BOOKED-IN

Sierra Gale Stonecipher, 28, New Albany, possession or use of legend drug or precursor

Frank Edward Hudson Jr., 38, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, battery (public safety official engaged in official duties), disorderly conduct, battery by bodily waste, public intoxication of alcohol

Sally Jane Braden, 50, Campbellsville, KY, warrant (felony)

Maurice Ramone Whitten, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Derrick Kyle Daniels, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Ronald R. Jackson Jr., 34, Corydon, theft of motor vehicle

Joseph Alan Poffenbarger, 23, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Russell D. Brumley, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Curtis Mondale McGruder Jr., 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ricquitta J. Johnson, 39, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)

BOOKED-IN

Jeffery Kyle Harris, 37, New Albany possession of a controlled substance

Erica Rose Robinson, 41, New Albany, hold for Louisville Metro, (needs waiver)

Scott Brandon Cheatham, 40, Prospect, driving while intoxicated

Michael E. Bobo, 50, no address listed, public nudity

RELEASED

Jokoyia Miette Jones, 20, Louisville, possession of marijuana

Cody Garrett Ernspiker, 29, Borden, warrant (violation of parole)

Mark Lee Avery, 45, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)

Tags

Trending Video