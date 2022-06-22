BOOKED-IN
Sierra Gale Stonecipher, 28, New Albany, possession or use of legend drug or precursor
Frank Edward Hudson Jr., 38, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, battery (public safety official engaged in official duties), disorderly conduct, battery by bodily waste, public intoxication of alcohol
Sally Jane Braden, 50, Campbellsville, KY, warrant (felony)
Maurice Ramone Whitten, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Derrick Kyle Daniels, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Ronald R. Jackson Jr., 34, Corydon, theft of motor vehicle
Joseph Alan Poffenbarger, 23, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Russell D. Brumley, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Curtis Mondale McGruder Jr., 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ricquitta J. Johnson, 39, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)
BOOKED-IN
Jeffery Kyle Harris, 37, New Albany possession of a controlled substance
Erica Rose Robinson, 41, New Albany, hold for Louisville Metro, (needs waiver)
Scott Brandon Cheatham, 40, Prospect, driving while intoxicated
Michael E. Bobo, 50, no address listed, public nudity
RELEASED
Jokoyia Miette Jones, 20, Louisville, possession of marijuana
Cody Garrett Ernspiker, 29, Borden, warrant (violation of parole)
Mark Lee Avery, 45, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)
