CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Billy Joe Dugard, 45, Indianapolis, hold for U. S. Marshall

Ashley Traux, 37, New Albany, possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony)

Phillip Lamont Lewis, 41, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, intimidation

Brian K. Hecht, 59, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Bethany N. Jesse, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Katie L. Koontz, 43, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Matthew I. Roberts, 23, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony), false informing, neglect of dependent

RELEASED

Bryantt Johnson, 19, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher R. Clark, 33, New Albany, warrant

Pamela K. Pitcock, 50, New Albany, warrant

Gregory E. Lieber, 28, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated

Kassandra A. Tomlin, 19, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated (minor consumption of alcohol)

RELEASED

Jennifer N. Wininger, 37, Hardinsburg, theft

