CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Billy Joe Dugard, 45, Indianapolis, hold for U. S. Marshall
Ashley Traux, 37, New Albany, possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony)
Phillip Lamont Lewis, 41, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, intimidation
Brian K. Hecht, 59, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Bethany N. Jesse, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Katie L. Koontz, 43, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthew I. Roberts, 23, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony), false informing, neglect of dependent
RELEASED
Bryantt Johnson, 19, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher R. Clark, 33, New Albany, warrant
Pamela K. Pitcock, 50, New Albany, warrant
Gregory E. Lieber, 28, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated
Kassandra A. Tomlin, 19, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated (minor consumption of alcohol)
RELEASED
Jennifer N. Wininger, 37, Hardinsburg, theft
