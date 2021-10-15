CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jorge Martinez Jr., 29, Clarksville, deal cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Jason S. Vaught, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Rickey Aaron Harvey, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jason Brian Gibson-Goble, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Gary Hank Thompson, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Steven A. Trusty, 42, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)
Kailee J. Wisnoski, Mauckport, warrant (misdemeanor)
Andrea Dabney-Dejusus, 35, no address listed, invasion of privacy
Brittany Fraze, 35, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Serena V. Duggins, 27, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Steven Adrian Coats, 42, Borden, warrant (felony)
Christopher Brian Grimm, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kevin L. Alan, 28, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Amanda Hunt, 44, New Washington, hold for other agency (felony)
Christopher Schock, 48, Clarksville, domestic battery (bodily waste), hold for other agency (felony)
Jessica Burnett, 40, Louisville, theft of motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Ashley Nicole Hodge, 30, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement
William Earl Collis, 44, Leavenworth, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kaelynn Renee Lakes, 25, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, public nudity
Robert Hunt, 54, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
RELEASED
Yvonne Craig, 54, Louisville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Andrew T. Hurd, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Hector M. Lopez, 48, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Earl D. White, 54, Natchitoches, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated
Sean R. Withers, 42, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug
Ricky L. Case, 36, Frankfort, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Joshua S. Adkins, 33, New Albany, warrant
Hazel R. McDonald, 34, Springfield, KY., warrant
RELEASED
Bernard R. Broadue, 63, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael A. Gentry Jr., 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
