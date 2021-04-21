BOOKED-IN
Kenneth Lee Gibson Jr., 37, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)
Jarrod Austin Mays, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Eddie Stiles, 43, Terre Haute, hold for U.S. Marshall
Joshua Dennis Schmitt, 35, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Richard Allen Waterbury, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Emily Prewitt, 25, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knows product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Hannah Lynn Ament, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Adam Paul Osborne, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Dylan Ray Hiser, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Tami Gordon Babb, 59, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Cameron Jenkins, 30, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Quincy Devon Bernard Pugh, 18, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jennifer Estep, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Lenora M. Durrum, 55, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Ryan W. Bright, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brian William Gilbert, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Courtney Jerome McDonough, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Devin Wesley Moss, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Kaivona B. Maratea, 29, no address listed, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Deonte Marshawn Garner, 26, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Michael A. Cassilly, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Diamond L. Bryant, 24, Clarksville, carry handgun without license
Matthew Brent Spainhour, 28, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Darrell R. Blevins Jr., 35, New Albany, theft (shoplifting)
BOOKED-IN
William J. Miller, 27, Elizabeth, invasion of privacy
Anthony S. Hazel, 33, New Albany, warrant
Russell W. Hodge, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Harry L. Hayden, 60, New Albany, possession of marijuana
Darrell R. Blevins, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
William R. Densford, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Patrick L. Roberts, 73, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Richard E. Hanger, 41, New Albany, criminal trespass
Misty L. Hurt, 35, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting, prior conviction), criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia, legend drug act, possession of controlled substance
Jerry W. Bunton, 46, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Joseph L. Gaudo, 64, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Michael R. Landrum, 40, New Albany, violation of parole, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, refusal to identify self, possession of narcotic drug
Julia N. Joseph, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Edward B. Raisman, 55, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
