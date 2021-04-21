BOOKED-IN

Kenneth Lee Gibson Jr., 37, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony)

Jarrod Austin Mays, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Eddie Stiles, 43, Terre Haute, hold for U.S. Marshall

Joshua Dennis Schmitt, 35, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Richard Allen Waterbury, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Emily Prewitt, 25, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knows product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Hannah Lynn Ament, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Adam Paul Osborne, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Dylan Ray Hiser, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Tami Gordon Babb, 59, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Cameron Jenkins, 30, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Quincy Devon Bernard Pugh, 18, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jennifer Estep, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Lenora M. Durrum, 55, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Ryan W. Bright, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brian William Gilbert, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Courtney Jerome McDonough, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Devin Wesley Moss, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Kaivona B. Maratea, 29, no address listed, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Deonte Marshawn Garner, 26, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Michael A. Cassilly, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Diamond L. Bryant, 24, Clarksville, carry handgun without license

Matthew Brent Spainhour, 28, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Darrell R. Blevins Jr., 35, New Albany, theft (shoplifting)

BOOKED-IN

William J. Miller, 27, Elizabeth, invasion of privacy

Anthony S. Hazel, 33, New Albany, warrant

Russell W. Hodge, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Harry L. Hayden, 60, New Albany, possession of marijuana

Darrell R. Blevins, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

William R. Densford, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Patrick L. Roberts, 73, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Richard E. Hanger, 41, New Albany, criminal trespass

Misty L. Hurt, 35, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting, prior conviction), criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia, legend drug act, possession of controlled substance

Jerry W. Bunton, 46, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Joseph L. Gaudo, 64, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Michael R. Landrum, 40, New Albany, violation of parole, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, refusal to identify self, possession of narcotic drug

Julia N. Joseph, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Edward B. Raisman, 55, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

