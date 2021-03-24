BOOKED-IN
Jason S. Vaught, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shaunta Lavon Conners Jr., 24, Toledo, OH, warrant (felony)
Terrance Martin Combs, 40, Austin, warrant (misdemeanor)
Melvin Gordon Hockersmith, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Thomas A. Johnston, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael B. Warf, 40, Irvine, KY, theft (shoplifting), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), identity deception
James W. Daily, 50, Deputy, warrant (felony)
Sharon E. Fowler, 60, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Ronald Howell, 27, Greenwood, making false sales document, theft (shoplifting), criminal mischief, hold for other agency (felony)
Richard A. Arensman Jr., 30, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), hold for other agency (felony)
Trevaughn Hazenstab, 20, Jeffersonville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, carry handgun without license, possession of methamphetamine (enhancing circumstances), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), operator never licensed
Quintavius Keshus Patton, 26, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness with weapon, intimidation with a weapon
Jimmy Wayne Corbett, 51, Kerrville, TX, public intoxication by drugs, disorderly conduct
Judy Corbett, 54, Kerrville, TX, public intoxication by drugs, disorderly conduct
Lesley Jean Leonard Cochran, 37, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement (suspect uses a vehicle), resisting law enforcement
Michael Jake Sallee, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Austin Mills, 38, Taylorsville, KY, hold for other agency (warrant)
RELEASED
Michael Colby Fuller, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Victoria L. Bennett, 25, New Albany, domestic battery
Tenico R. Caldwell, 33, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Breia S. McBirth, 28, New Albany, warrant
Kori L. Sumner, 24, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Jeremy B. Babbs, 30, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)
