BOOKED-IN

Jason S. Vaught, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shaunta Lavon Conners Jr., 24, Toledo, OH, warrant (felony)

Terrance Martin Combs, 40, Austin, warrant (misdemeanor)

Melvin Gordon Hockersmith, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Thomas A. Johnston, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael B. Warf, 40, Irvine, KY, theft (shoplifting), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), identity deception

James W. Daily, 50, Deputy, warrant (felony)

Sharon E. Fowler, 60, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ronald Howell, 27, Greenwood, making false sales document, theft (shoplifting), criminal mischief, hold for other agency (felony)

Richard A. Arensman Jr., 30, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), hold for other agency (felony)

Trevaughn Hazenstab, 20, Jeffersonville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, carry handgun without license, possession of methamphetamine (enhancing circumstances), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), operator never licensed

Quintavius Keshus Patton, 26, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness with weapon, intimidation with a weapon

Jimmy Wayne Corbett, 51, Kerrville, TX, public intoxication by drugs, disorderly conduct

Judy Corbett, 54, Kerrville, TX, public intoxication by drugs, disorderly conduct

Lesley Jean Leonard Cochran, 37, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement (suspect uses a vehicle), resisting law enforcement

Michael Jake Sallee, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Austin Mills, 38, Taylorsville, KY, hold for other agency (warrant)

RELEASED

Michael Colby Fuller, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Victoria L. Bennett, 25, New Albany, domestic battery

Tenico R. Caldwell, 33, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Breia S. McBirth, 28, New Albany, warrant

Kori L. Sumner, 24, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Jeremy B. Babbs, 30, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)

