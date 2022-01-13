CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Daniel Adam Jackson, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice

Tyler Chandler Noel, 33, no address listed, identity deception, driving while suspended (prior conviction), warrant (felony)

Lonnie Wayne Byers, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Stuart E. Cook, 37, Jeffersonville, theft (motor vehicle parts or accessories), possession of methamphetamine

Emily Elizabeth Yates, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of syringe, synthetic urine, theft (motor vehicle parts or accessories), driving while suspended (criminal suspension)

Khaleel Abdul Raheem Shareef, 25, Jeffersonville, stalking, extortion/blackmail, strangulation, interference with reporting of crime, domestic battery, criminal mischief

Sam Cooks, 35, no address listed, hold for U.S., Marshall

Michael C. Locher, 31, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Tyler Ray Combs, 27, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, false reporting, warrant (felony)

Devon Andrew Brock, 25, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Roger Whitten, 40, Warrior, AL, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

RELEASED

Carmen Hulse, 36, Lexington, KY, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jerry W. Brunson, 45, New Albany, false informing, possession of a syringe, hold for Clark County

Michael I. Fields, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Brandy D. Payton, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)

Christopher L. Atkins, 45, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)

Justin A. Fluech, 36, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)

Daniel G. White, 37, New Albany, domestic battery (in presence of a minor)

Zachary D. Lynch, 21, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), possession of paraphernalia

Ronald B. Mundy, 52, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

William M. Lee, 29, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Jillian E. Ireland, 18, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

