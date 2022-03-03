BOOKED-IN
Luke Evans Divine, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Joseph Byrnes, 21, Clarksville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Noah Sandlin, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christina Lynn Priest, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Chad Everett Gore, 46, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Donald Wayne Willis, 43, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Efrain Villagomez Magana, 56, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), hold for other agency (felony)
Damon D. Day, 40, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Julia N. Joseph, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Tracy L. Goodman, 38, Clarksville, public intoxication (by alcohol), false informing, identity statement
Terry Lee Burkhead, 58, Clarksville, public intoxication (by alcohol)
Robert Booth, 24, Georgetown, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Ashley E. Haworth, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tony S. Fraley, 23, Otisco, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Cornelius E. Langston, 26, Louisville, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of methamphetamine, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Virginia R. Green, 39, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Jason M. Propes, 46, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher D. Tobin, 22, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Timothy W. Dexter, 47, Floyds Knobs, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior), operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment, operating a vehicle while intoxicated)
Dallas W. Young, 40, Louisville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment)
RELEASED
Joseph L. Byrnes, 21, Clarksville, warrant
