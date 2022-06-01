BOOKED-IN
James Timothy Morris Johnson, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Herbert Lee Edmonds III, 39, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)
Victor Junior Cloukey, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jean Lee Batista Chamorro, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
William Cody Lozier, 28, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kevin D. O’Neal, 56, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Brian O’Keefe Byrd, 38, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle)
Drake Ray Shepherd, 19, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lasheika D. Toole, 29, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, theft (shoplifting)
Dexter Lee Gainey, 43, Garfield, KY, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, theft
Jason Schuur, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Jesus Nal Medina, 22, Jeffersonville, battery (no injury)
Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 24, Charlestown, invasion or privacy
RELEASED
Jack G. Knight, 64, Charlestown, domestic battery
Jason Ramon McConnell, 36, New Albany, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
Curtis W. Otstot, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Nickolas B. Webster, 28, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance
Tessa E. Martin, 27, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)
Jrico E. Sydnor, 27, Evansville, possession of marijuana
Atoka C.Toregano, 27, Evansville, possession of marijuana
RELEASED
None
