BOOKED-IN

James Timothy Morris Johnson, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Herbert Lee Edmonds III, 39, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)

Victor Junior Cloukey, 28, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Jean Lee Batista Chamorro, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

William Cody Lozier, 28, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kevin D. O’Neal, 56, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Brian O’Keefe Byrd, 38, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle)

Drake Ray Shepherd, 19, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lasheika D. Toole, 29, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, theft (shoplifting)

Dexter Lee Gainey, 43, Garfield, KY, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, theft

Jason Schuur, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Jesus Nal Medina, 22, Jeffersonville, battery (no injury)

Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 24, Charlestown, invasion or privacy

RELEASED

Jack G. Knight, 64, Charlestown, domestic battery

Jason Ramon McConnell, 36, New Albany, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine

Curtis W. Otstot, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Nickolas B. Webster, 28, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance

Tessa E. Martin, 27, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)

Jrico E. Sydnor, 27, Evansville, possession of marijuana

Atoka C.Toregano, 27, Evansville, possession of marijuana

RELEASED

None

