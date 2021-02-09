BOOKED-IN
Justin Aaron Collins, 32, no address listed, resisting law enforcement (suspect uses a vehicle), reckless driving, theft of motor vehicle
Floyd W. Wright, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Travis Sadler, 39, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Matthew Kenneth Jones, 37, Clarksville, burglary, possession of methamphetamine
Steven Christopher Smith, 41, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Cami Lynn Cox, 50, Elizabeth, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement
Juanita Suzanne Barger, 29, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Timothy Poggel, 32, Austin, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Gregory Leon Rankin, 71, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
William Harvey Chester Vester, 44, Muncie, habitual traffic violator (lifetime suspension), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
BOOKED-IN
Eli E. Hecht, 29, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)
Sevea H. Blackburn, 22, Louisville, possession of a stolen firearm
Daniel A. Coomer, 41, Crothersville, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County
Thomas T. Bailey, 50, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole)
Harold D. Crawford, 55, New Albany, warrant
Sherry V. Vickery, 58, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Joshua W. Rainbolt, 36, Scottsburg, warrant (body attachment)
Christal W. Keith, 47, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Indiana Parole
Eric W. Robinson, 20, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Gregory S. Taylor, 50, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Jeremy L. Nelson, 39, no address listed, warrant
Kody T. Henry, 23, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Caitlin M. Hardesty, 28, Versailles, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
