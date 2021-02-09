BOOKED-IN

Justin Aaron Collins, 32, no address listed, resisting law enforcement (suspect uses a vehicle), reckless driving, theft of motor vehicle

Floyd W. Wright, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Travis Sadler, 39, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Matthew Kenneth Jones, 37, Clarksville, burglary, possession of methamphetamine

Steven Christopher Smith, 41, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Cami Lynn Cox, 50, Elizabeth, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement

Juanita Suzanne Barger, 29, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Timothy Poggel, 32, Austin, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Gregory Leon Rankin, 71, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

William Harvey Chester Vester, 44, Muncie, habitual traffic violator (lifetime suspension), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

BOOKED-IN

Eli E. Hecht, 29, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)

Sevea H. Blackburn, 22, Louisville, possession of a stolen firearm

Daniel A. Coomer, 41, Crothersville, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County

Thomas T. Bailey, 50, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole)

Harold D. Crawford, 55, New Albany, warrant

Sherry V. Vickery, 58, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Joshua W. Rainbolt, 36, Scottsburg, warrant (body attachment)

Christal W. Keith, 47, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Indiana Parole

Eric W. Robinson, 20, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Gregory S. Taylor, 50, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Jeremy L. Nelson, 39, no address listed, warrant

Kody T. Henry, 23, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Caitlin M. Hardesty, 28, Versailles, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

