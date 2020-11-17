BOOKED-IN
Brian Wayne Rippy, 37, Fredericksburg, hold for other agency (felony)
Timothy Jensen James 30, New Albany, court order return
Wendy L. Landgraf, 50, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Shane Garrett Clarke, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Debra Sack, 55, Bartlett, TN, warrant (felony)
Donn Robertson, 50, Henryville, driving while intoxicated
Briana Lynn Sharpe, 24, New Albany, theft (motor vehicle parts or accessories)
Larina M. Travis, 30, New Albany, theft (motor vehicle parts or accessories), hold for other agency (felony)
Alexandra Willan, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Andrew D. Blevens, 29, no address listed, theft (motor vehicle parts or accessories), shoplifting, hold for other agency (felony)
Sarah Meeks, 21, LaGrange, KY, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Matthew Lee Guernsey, 47, Henryville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Antonio Devon Brandon, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Cody Allen Randall, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert Eugene Walls Jr., 42, Campbellsburg, warrant
Jessica L. Escobedo, 34, Huntingburg, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine
James W. Taves, 40, Jasper, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance
Richard Herbert Roderwig, 38, New Albany, warrant, (failure to appear)
Heather D. Hanks, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Thomas David Metcalf, 52, , Nabb, warrant (violation of parole)
Marissa Dawn Dodson, 25, Louisville, warrant (violation or court order furlough)
Luis A. Chevez-Cruz, 39, Vincennes, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended with prior
RELEASED
Vernon Leon Casey 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.