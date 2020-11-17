BOOKED-IN

Brian Wayne Rippy, 37, Fredericksburg, hold for other agency (felony)

Timothy Jensen James 30, New Albany, court order return

Wendy L. Landgraf, 50, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Shane Garrett Clarke, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Debra Sack, 55, Bartlett, TN, warrant (felony)

Donn Robertson, 50, Henryville, driving while intoxicated

Briana Lynn Sharpe, 24, New Albany, theft (motor vehicle parts or accessories)

Larina M. Travis, 30, New Albany, theft (motor vehicle parts or accessories), hold for other agency (felony)

Alexandra Willan, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Andrew D. Blevens, 29, no address listed, theft (motor vehicle parts or accessories), shoplifting, hold for other agency (felony)

Sarah Meeks, 21, LaGrange, KY, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

Matthew Lee Guernsey, 47, Henryville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Antonio Devon Brandon, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Cody Allen Randall, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Robert Eugene Walls Jr., 42, Campbellsburg, warrant

Jessica L. Escobedo, 34, Huntingburg, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine

James W. Taves, 40, Jasper, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance

Richard Herbert Roderwig, 38, New Albany, warrant, (failure to appear)

Heather D. Hanks, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Thomas David Metcalf, 52, , Nabb, warrant (violation of parole)

Marissa Dawn Dodson, 25, Louisville, warrant (violation or court order furlough)

Luis A. Chevez-Cruz, 39, Vincennes, driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended with prior

RELEASED

Vernon Leon Casey 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

