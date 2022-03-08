BOOKED-IN
Joshua Carl King, 29, Henryville, warrant (felony), theft (motor vehicle parts and accessories)
Richard Reed Cozart, 44, New Albany, carry handgun without license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Carissa Beck, 34, Salem, warrant (felony), refusal to identify
Jacob Allen Greenwell, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Byron Dale Baldridge, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shawn Huff, 37, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Sean Martin Depoures White Jr., 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
David Dickson, 34, Louisville, battery (bodily injury to public safety official), intimidation (police or other occupational profession), resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony)
Tykie D. Hayes, 24, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Matthew Guernsey, 48, Henryville, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Adam M. Kessinger, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Silvestre Bernal, 33, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Brandyn Lain Brown, 30, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Scott Roland Schweitzer, 61, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jacob Trejo, 20, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Lekenda D. Pollard, 32, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)
Todd Y. Adams, 51, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)
Jordan N. Hodges, 28, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)
Arounta D. Hinkle, 27, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant
Tavon A. Parrish, 31, Clarksville, intimidation with a firearm, battery, disorderly conduct, possession of firearm without license, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
None
