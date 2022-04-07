BOOKED-IN

Angela M. Huff, 35, Lexington, warrant (felony)

Daniel A. Bowyer, 42, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Joshua R. Mink, 44, Grenville, hold for other agency (felony)

Whitney Michelle Stover, 35, Clarksville, dealing in methamphetamine, deal cocaine or narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Timothy Lamont Tyler, 33, Clarksville, dealing methamphetamine, deal cocaine or narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Dustin Daniel Dudley, 38, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Taylor Rae Elliott, 28, Clarksville, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (controlled substance)

Marcus Andrew Buba, 32, Floyds Knobs, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Martin, 38, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

RELEASED

Jason Christopher Long, 46, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, obliterating ID marks on handgun, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care)

BOOKED-IN

Cherok A. Douglass, 37, New Albany, warrant

Jeremy L. Heavrin, 49, New Albany, warrant

Mark W. Smith, 49, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Jesus Guerrero, 37, New Albany, warrant (body attachment)

Deborah Watkins, 55, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Robert C. Mayes, 53, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Cesar Badillo, 32, Clarksville, public intoxication

