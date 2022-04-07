BOOKED-IN
Angela M. Huff, 35, Lexington, warrant (felony)
Daniel A. Bowyer, 42, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Joshua R. Mink, 44, Grenville, hold for other agency (felony)
Whitney Michelle Stover, 35, Clarksville, dealing in methamphetamine, deal cocaine or narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Timothy Lamont Tyler, 33, Clarksville, dealing methamphetamine, deal cocaine or narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Dustin Daniel Dudley, 38, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Taylor Rae Elliott, 28, Clarksville, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (controlled substance)
Marcus Andrew Buba, 32, Floyds Knobs, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Martin, 38, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
RELEASED
Jason Christopher Long, 46, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, obliterating ID marks on handgun, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care)
BOOKED-IN
Cherok A. Douglass, 37, New Albany, warrant
Jeremy L. Heavrin, 49, New Albany, warrant
Mark W. Smith, 49, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Jesus Guerrero, 37, New Albany, warrant (body attachment)
Deborah Watkins, 55, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Robert C. Mayes, 53, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Cesar Badillo, 32, Clarksville, public intoxication
