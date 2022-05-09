BOOKED-IN

Jeremy Stinson, 39, Clarksville, parole violation

Tiffany Lea McIntosh, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Daniel McIntosh, 52, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Ashley M. Lames, 35, New Albany, theft, criminal trespass on dwelling, hold for other agency (felony)

Logan Paul Meyer, 32, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)

Anthony James Gillespie Mitchell, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Allison Marie Hollowell, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Tionne M. Baker, 26, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent

Benjamin Theron Weathers, 25, San Angelo, TX, battery, (injury to engaged adult), legend drug (possession), resisting law enforcement

Matthew J. Colwell, 21, Austin, warrant (felony)

Christopher Lee Atkins, 45, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

Anthony L. Johnson, 29, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Dylin Lee Taylor, 25, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Earl Keith Boman, 35, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Jason M. Romero, 42, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement (suspect draws a weapon), possession of methamphetamine

Leosdany Guillen-Gonzalez, 32, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon

Mary D. Harris, 59, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dustin L. Darnell, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Jason A. Thomas, 44, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Sudi Walker, 38, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Robert Steven Basham Jr., 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Gavin Jayden Guernsey, 22, Otisco, warrant (felony)

Demetrick Ellis, 50, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Hannah Traughber, 29, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Juarez Narizo, 26, no address listed, leading the scene of an accident, operator never licensed, driving while intoxicated, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Jeremy Tyree Thomas, 29, Jeffersonville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Monica Ann Cole, 42, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Rebecca Mae Ferree, 52, New Washington, driving while intoxicated

Dietrich Cooley Campbell, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Ashley Nicholel Drew, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Scott Thomas Bullerdick, 37, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Aakriti Bista, 21, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Jose Alberto Ortolaza-Santos, 26, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Aliksa Raymond Roberts Jr., Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Justin Jordan Underwood, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Laura Brown, 54, New Albany, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Kristy R. Steward, 38, New Albany, possession of cocaine, possession of syringe

Christopher H. Steward, 43, New Albany, possession of cocaine, possession of syringe

Laura L. Brown, 54, New Albany, habitual traffic violator (has court date set for May 23 per Superior 2)

Thomas M. Perrin, 34, New Albany, placement of prohibited 911 calls

Andrew W. Nash-Hendrix, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Avery W. Taylor-Thomas, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Dana L. Avis, 51, New Albany, theft

Wesley P. Linne, 22, no address listed, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

James E. Ingram, 38, New Albany, criminal recklessness, possession of a firearm by felon

Michael A. Jones, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Kashawn I. Key, 30, Louisville, sexual battery, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Scott E. Gilland, 35, New Albany, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

RELEASED

Carey L. Henderson, 41, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

