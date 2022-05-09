BOOKED-IN
Jeremy Stinson, 39, Clarksville, parole violation
Tiffany Lea McIntosh, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Daniel McIntosh, 52, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Ashley M. Lames, 35, New Albany, theft, criminal trespass on dwelling, hold for other agency (felony)
Logan Paul Meyer, 32, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)
Anthony James Gillespie Mitchell, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Allison Marie Hollowell, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tionne M. Baker, 26, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent
Benjamin Theron Weathers, 25, San Angelo, TX, battery, (injury to engaged adult), legend drug (possession), resisting law enforcement
Matthew J. Colwell, 21, Austin, warrant (felony)
Christopher Lee Atkins, 45, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
Anthony L. Johnson, 29, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Dylin Lee Taylor, 25, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Earl Keith Boman, 35, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Jason M. Romero, 42, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement (suspect draws a weapon), possession of methamphetamine
Leosdany Guillen-Gonzalez, 32, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon
Mary D. Harris, 59, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dustin L. Darnell, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jason A. Thomas, 44, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Sudi Walker, 38, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert Steven Basham Jr., 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Gavin Jayden Guernsey, 22, Otisco, warrant (felony)
Demetrick Ellis, 50, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Hannah Traughber, 29, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Juarez Narizo, 26, no address listed, leading the scene of an accident, operator never licensed, driving while intoxicated, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Jeremy Tyree Thomas, 29, Jeffersonville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Monica Ann Cole, 42, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Rebecca Mae Ferree, 52, New Washington, driving while intoxicated
Dietrich Cooley Campbell, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Ashley Nicholel Drew, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Scott Thomas Bullerdick, 37, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Aakriti Bista, 21, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Jose Alberto Ortolaza-Santos, 26, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Aliksa Raymond Roberts Jr., Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Justin Jordan Underwood, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Laura Brown, 54, New Albany, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Kristy R. Steward, 38, New Albany, possession of cocaine, possession of syringe
Christopher H. Steward, 43, New Albany, possession of cocaine, possession of syringe
Laura L. Brown, 54, New Albany, habitual traffic violator (has court date set for May 23 per Superior 2)
Thomas M. Perrin, 34, New Albany, placement of prohibited 911 calls
Andrew W. Nash-Hendrix, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Avery W. Taylor-Thomas, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Dana L. Avis, 51, New Albany, theft
Wesley P. Linne, 22, no address listed, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
James E. Ingram, 38, New Albany, criminal recklessness, possession of a firearm by felon
Michael A. Jones, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Kashawn I. Key, 30, Louisville, sexual battery, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Scott E. Gilland, 35, New Albany, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
RELEASED
Carey L. Henderson, 41, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)
