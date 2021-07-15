CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Sandra Jean Todd, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Encinual Carter, 22, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Ashley N. Lames, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Ronisha L. Reed, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Dejonae C. Hawkins, 24, Clarksville, domestic battery, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)
Jackie L. Martin, 44, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Paige Lynette Thompson, 27, Jeffersonville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, theft of firearm, theft of motor vehicle, maintaining a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), neglect of dependent, possession of paraphernalia
Kaitlyn Renee Gay-Grider, 30, Scottsburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua Mullins, 31, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jason Edward Abell, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Brandon Mikhail Coleman, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Damon Montreal Ferguson, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Clevon Williams, 33, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Daniel Hategekimana, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Rollins, 40, Marengo, intimidation
Timothy Lamont Tyler, 32, Clarksville, released to other agency
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Wani K. Tambo, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Mark A. Hatcher, 36, Louisville, warrant
Paul T. Olsen, 27, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Jaden W. Durrett, 22, Louisville, dealing in narcotic drugs
Matthew K. Burns, 39, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.