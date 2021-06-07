CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Matthew I. Roberts, 23, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
David Ernest Roberson, 27, Georgetown, warrant (felony)
Matthew R. James, 39, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine
Jessica Dawn Jackson, 39, Carrolton, KY, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, driving while suspended (prior conviction), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine
Kristina Fay Trowbridge, 29, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication, obstruction of justice, deal schedule IV (controlled substance), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Robert Charles Davis, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Kyle Minor, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jeremy David Isaac, 41, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Evan Scott Ross, 37, Henryville, legend drug (possession), criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry, theft (shoplifting), unauthorized entry of motor vehicle), possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)
Timothy Gene Griffin Jr., 47, Palmyra, court order return
Alexander Levi Wilson, 35, Jeffersonville, battery (bodily injury to public safety official), resisting law enforcement
Robert Allen Davis, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Chasity Lynn Rose, 38, Madison, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine
James A. Ogle, 33, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ricky Henderson, 33, Sellersburg, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, battery (no injury)
Theresa Reene Pascaul, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brandon Brown, 24, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, intimidation with a weapon, resisting law enforcement
Julie A. Lawson, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Troy B. Colon, 51, Louisville, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), theft, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), legend drug (possession)
Joshua Edward Cannon, 28, Memphis, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Curtis Lane Wadkins, 59, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Kori Lee Summer, 24, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Jesse Thomas Richardson, 28, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Zachary T. Lanham, 37, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Brayan Alex Mondragon Jaramillo, 25, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident
Michael Eugene Bierly, 52, Memphis, battery (no injury)
Phillip Wayne Barron, 38, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Bryan Anthony Smithers, 37, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect uses a vehicle)
Leah Connor, 31, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), reckless driving, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Joshua Michael Ward, 32, Clarksville, possession of syringe, obstruction of justice
Arthur Lewis Lloyd, 58, Louisville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jon R. Shuppert, 37, New Albany, residential entry
Timothy L. Fromich, 55, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Nickolas C. Wedding, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Devan A. Travis, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Chase C. Mason, 20, Salem, warrant (violation of parole)
Lucas M. Jones, 20, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)
Timothy L. Smith, 38, Louisville, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement
Tajakcus B. Wingfield, 29, Louisville, possess handgun without license, theft (firearm)
James L Kindwell, 35, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
John E. Baxter, 32, New Salisbury, habitual traffic violator, driving while intoxicated (prior)
Donald R. Walker, 42, New Albany, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
Kelsey N. Newlin, 26, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Autumn R. Ronan Phillips, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (causing injury)
Dakota R. Robinson, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering)
