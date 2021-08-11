BOOKED-IN

Curtis Cullins, 44, Warsaw, hold for Warsaw County, IN

Robert Jahron Edelen, 25, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony), hold for other agency

Anthony Lamont Chatman, 41, St. Louis, IL, hold for U.S. Marshall

RELEASED

Michelle Nicholas, 26, Georgetown, KY, driving while intoxicated

Dakota Dale Huffman, 25, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Dwayne Thomas Smith II, 32, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Chelsea M. Davey, 29, warrant (failure to appear)

Robert P. Ingle, 68, Carlisle, hold for Wabash Valley Correctional Facility

Daniel L. Newkirk, 38, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Michiah W. Hunt, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

None

