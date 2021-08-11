BOOKED-IN
Curtis Cullins, 44, Warsaw, hold for Warsaw County, IN
Robert Jahron Edelen, 25, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony), hold for other agency
Anthony Lamont Chatman, 41, St. Louis, IL, hold for U.S. Marshall
RELEASED
Michelle Nicholas, 26, Georgetown, KY, driving while intoxicated
Dakota Dale Huffman, 25, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Dwayne Thomas Smith II, 32, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Chelsea M. Davey, 29, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert P. Ingle, 68, Carlisle, hold for Wabash Valley Correctional Facility
Daniel L. Newkirk, 38, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Michiah W. Hunt, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
None
