CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Andrew David Langdon, 36, Jeffersonville, court order return
Lester Roy Terry Jr., 64, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)
Tasha N. Pierce, 35, Georgetown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Melissa A. Werblo, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tami G. Babb, 59, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
David E. Payton, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Gareth Sylvester Jones, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jacob Scott Coons, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Russell Wayne Hodge, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Cody A. Buess, 26, Laconia, cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Jacquie Darnell Reynolds, 41, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), warrant (felony)
Jeremy W. Phelps, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Blake C. Cox, 18, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
John Lee Green Jr., 26, Jeffersonville, theft, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Gerald D. Weddle, 53, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Katie J. Hublar, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Daryl A. Townsend, 36, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Alpintino A. Johnson, 46, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Blake T. Trusty, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Rachel E. Jerrell, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Brandy M. Schafer, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Thaddeus T. Hall, 25, Shelbyville, TN, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Pendleton Correctional Facility
Robert A. Gower, 51, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Ronald L. Black, 29, Corydon, theft (unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle)
RELEASED
Tyler K. Terry, 30, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
