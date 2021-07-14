CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jimmy R. Hunt, 30, Clarksville, battery (injury to other person)
Tarian Jerome Knighton, 22, Clarksville, court order return
Jesus Medina-Lleon, 41, Clarksville, counterfeiting, false government-issued identification, identity deception, operator never licensed
Kevin Reynolds, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Stetson Briles, 26, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
RELEASED
Brandy Michelle Sneed, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sandy A. Spaulding, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Danielle Jeanette Grant, 32, New Albany, theft
Justin Taylor, 27, no address listed, domestic battery
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jason M. Crose, 42, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Antuain L. Blackmon, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Keith A. Daugherty, 31, Clarksville, warrant
Jennifer W. Brown, 47, Lexington, warrant (failure to appear)
Misty D. James, 45, Bloomfield, MS, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Butler County, MO
Melissa R. Atteberry, 38, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Amy J. Goforth, 39, New Albany, possession of cocaine, possession of schedule II substance, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana
RELEASED
None
