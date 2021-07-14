CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jimmy R. Hunt, 30, Clarksville, battery (injury to other person)

Tarian Jerome Knighton, 22, Clarksville, court order return

Jesus Medina-Lleon, 41, Clarksville, counterfeiting, false government-issued identification, identity deception, operator never licensed

Kevin Reynolds, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Stetson Briles, 26, Clarksville, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

Brandy Michelle Sneed, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sandy A. Spaulding, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Danielle Jeanette Grant, 32, New Albany, theft

Justin Taylor, 27, no address listed, domestic battery

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jason M. Crose, 42, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Antuain L. Blackmon, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Keith A. Daugherty, 31, Clarksville, warrant

Jennifer W. Brown, 47, Lexington, warrant (failure to appear)

Misty D. James, 45, Bloomfield, MS, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Butler County, MO

Melissa R. Atteberry, 38, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Amy J. Goforth, 39, New Albany, possession of cocaine, possession of schedule II substance, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana

RELEASED

None

