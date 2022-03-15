BOOKED-IN
Joshua Lee Mullins, 32, Charlestown, public intoxication by drugs, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Nichole Michelle Tatum, 41, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Aaron Howard Bauerla, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Binh Thai Le, 44, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), resisting law enforcement
Kelli Alexandra Brendle, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Matthew Paul Simon, 37, Louisville, battery, criminal confinement, possession of syringe
Jason Andrew Briscoe, 37, Pekin, identity deception, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or Il drug), possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, hold for other agency (felony)
Trent Schoen, 32, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine
Bradley E. Clegg, 40, Nabb, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, resisting law enforcement, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Malina L. Vibbert, 46, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sherrell Jackson, 51, Jeffersonville, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property of other entrusted in suspect’s care), warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Tyler Daniel Gajda, 24, Lanesville, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery, pointing a loaded firearm
Malvin Murphy, 26, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Marvin Lewis, 35, no address listed, failure to appear (misdemeanor crime)
Dion Morris, 25, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Kay Hardin, 47, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Antonio Brown, 34, Louisville, failure to appear (misdemeanor crime)
BOOKED-IN
Herbert Leo Clifford, 54, Elizabeth, invasion of privacy
Casey L. Brashear, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Donald Lee Cunningham, 47, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Kay Lynn Hardin, 47, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)
Mendoza Julio Hernandez, 39, Louisville, possession of marijuana, operating without ever receiving a license
Charles Len Mattingly, 26, Crandall, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County
Adam Levi White, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County
Lindsey Ann Pouw, 21, no address listed, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Crawford County
Justin Zachary Watson, 27, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole)
Lilly Michelle Howard, 18, New Salisbury, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Antonio Miguel De’Leon, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.