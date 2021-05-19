CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kevin D. Klein, 38, Clarksville, domestic battery, neglect of dependent
Thomas Clinton Harris, 46, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Candis D. Ashcraft, 28, Louisville, domestic battery, neglect of dependent, resisting law enforcement, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties
Matthew Ryan Brown Jumpp, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
David Anthony Hurt, 29, Austin, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Montrece D. Harris, 23, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Kedar Olafi Akuben Murrell, 21, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Zachary T. Lanham, 32, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Sara Jean Dunn, 32, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
James Hogan Cissell, 23, Borden, possession of syringe
Jennifer Nicole Emery, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Christopher D. Coats, 48, New Salisbury, hold for other agency (felony)
Travis W. Hall, 35, Corbin, KY, warrant (felony)
Desiree D. Snordon, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant
Brandy Kelty, 43, Fairdale, KY, warrant (felony)
Floyd Donald Jackson, 55, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Carmen G. Esparza Foster, 26, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Dennis G. Wilkins, 40, Louisville, burglary (building or structure), battery
RELEASED
Andrew Todd Rozelle, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Jacob Herbert, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jeffrey L. Lay Jr., 32, Louisville, theft (from building)
Laura Lee Wiesen, 36, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Alisha R. Ross, 36, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition, hold for Louisville Metro
Edward C. Hawkins, 60, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Jason D. Wilson, 40, New Albany, warrant
David A. Struck, 40, New Albany, theft, burglary, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine
George E. Mullins, 31, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Brian K. Basham, 33, Henryville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jacqushia R. Miller, 30, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
