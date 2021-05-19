CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kevin D. Klein, 38, Clarksville, domestic battery, neglect of dependent

Thomas Clinton Harris, 46, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Candis D. Ashcraft, 28, Louisville, domestic battery, neglect of dependent, resisting law enforcement, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties

Matthew Ryan Brown Jumpp, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

David Anthony Hurt, 29, Austin, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Montrece D. Harris, 23, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Kedar Olafi Akuben Murrell, 21, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Zachary T. Lanham, 32, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Sara Jean Dunn, 32, Jeffersonville, theft (shoplifting), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

James Hogan Cissell, 23, Borden, possession of syringe

Jennifer Nicole Emery, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Christopher D. Coats, 48, New Salisbury, hold for other agency (felony)

Travis W. Hall, 35, Corbin, KY, warrant (felony)

Desiree D. Snordon, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant

Brandy Kelty, 43, Fairdale, KY, warrant (felony)

Floyd Donald Jackson, 55, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Carmen G. Esparza Foster, 26, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Dennis G. Wilkins, 40, Louisville, burglary (building or structure), battery

RELEASED

Andrew Todd Rozelle, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Jacob Herbert, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jeffrey L. Lay Jr., 32, Louisville, theft (from building)

Laura Lee Wiesen, 36, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Alisha R. Ross, 36, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition, hold for Louisville Metro

Edward C. Hawkins, 60, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Jason D. Wilson, 40, New Albany, warrant

David A. Struck, 40, New Albany, theft, burglary, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine

George E. Mullins, 31, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Brian K. Basham, 33, Henryville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jacqushia R. Miller, 30, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you