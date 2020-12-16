CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brandon V. Miller, 22, Charlestown, battery (no injury)
Vincent Michael Morgan, 29, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Mikhail Mgebrov, 37, Tarzana, CA, hold for U.S. marshall
Tania Gervacio, 30, San Diego, CA, hold for U.S. marshall
Denzael Jones, 28, Evansville, hold for U.S. marshall
Timothy Endre, 40, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. marshall
Michael Shawn Copson, 34, Hampton, VA, warrant (felony)
Regina Mae Hubert, 59, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
John F. Ingram, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), 2 charges of theft-shoplifting-value of property is $750 to $50,000, 2 charges of possession of paraphernalia-prior conviction
Chad Allen Landers, 39, Sellersburg, 2 charges of possession of methamphetamine, two (felony) warrants
Ronald A. Patterson, 33, Louisville, resisting law enforcement-draws/uses weapon-causing bodily injury-driving vehicle creating risk or injury, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement (resist/obstruct/interfere), possession of paraphernalia, warrant (felony)
Scott H. Atwood, 52, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Aaron Wayne Kidwell, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brendon Lee Hibbs, 23, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Christopher S. Luckett, 48, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Brent R. Hargis, 32, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Wilma E. Taylor-Saunders, 62, city unknown, two charges of resisting law enforcement (restrict/obstruct/interfere), criminal trespass: refusing to leave property
Misty Renea Kerby, 43, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by alcohol
RELEASED
Claude S. Dailey, 59, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Donovan R. Green, 21, Clarksville, two (felony) warrants
Ashley J. Priddy, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Harold Damin Drury Sr., 61, Clarksville, three OWI charges
Edgar Arnaldo Guardado, 48, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator, habitual traffic violator (knowing violations of restrictions)
Matthew Alan Marshall, 49, New Albany, criminal trespass: entering property after denied entry
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Francis M. Swinyer, 65, city at large, warrant
Jerry L. Davey, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, theft of firearm, possession of handgun without a permit
James E. Shupp, 47, New Albany, warrant
Nelson J. Emery, 25, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, two (felony) warrants
Angela M. Huddleston, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant
Nicholas M. Tully, 29, New Albany, possession of syringe
Donald R. Walker Jr., 42, Muskegon Heights, MI, invasion of privacy
Paula M. Caudill, 47, Floyds Knobs, warrant
Amanda L. Dickerson, 31, Pekin, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate
Tony D. Fredericks, 34, Corydon, possession of heroin, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.