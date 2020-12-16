CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brandon V. Miller, 22, Charlestown, battery (no injury)

Vincent Michael Morgan, 29, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Mikhail Mgebrov, 37, Tarzana, CA, hold for U.S. marshall

Tania Gervacio, 30, San Diego, CA, hold for U.S. marshall

Denzael Jones, 28, Evansville, hold for U.S. marshall

Timothy Endre, 40, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. marshall

Michael Shawn Copson, 34, Hampton, VA, warrant (felony)

Regina Mae Hubert, 59, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

John F. Ingram, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), 2 charges of theft-shoplifting-value of property is $750 to $50,000, 2 charges of possession of paraphernalia-prior conviction

Chad Allen Landers, 39, Sellersburg, 2 charges of possession of methamphetamine, two (felony) warrants

Ronald A. Patterson, 33, Louisville, resisting law enforcement-draws/uses weapon-causing bodily injury-driving vehicle creating risk or injury, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement (resist/obstruct/interfere), possession of paraphernalia, warrant (felony)

Scott H. Atwood, 52, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Aaron Wayne Kidwell, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brendon Lee Hibbs, 23, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Christopher S. Luckett, 48, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Brent R. Hargis, 32, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Wilma E. Taylor-Saunders, 62, city unknown, two charges of resisting law enforcement (restrict/obstruct/interfere), criminal trespass: refusing to leave property

Misty Renea Kerby, 43, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by alcohol

RELEASED

Claude S. Dailey, 59, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Donovan R. Green, 21, Clarksville, two (felony) warrants

Ashley J. Priddy, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Harold Damin Drury Sr., 61, Clarksville, three OWI charges

Edgar Arnaldo Guardado, 48, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator, habitual traffic violator (knowing violations of restrictions)

Matthew Alan Marshall, 49, New Albany, criminal trespass: entering property after denied entry

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Francis M. Swinyer, 65, city at large, warrant

Jerry L. Davey, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, theft of firearm, possession of handgun without a permit

James E. Shupp, 47, New Albany, warrant

Nelson J. Emery, 25, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, two (felony) warrants

Angela M. Huddleston, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant

Nicholas M. Tully, 29, New Albany, possession of syringe

Donald R. Walker Jr., 42, Muskegon Heights, MI, invasion of privacy

Paula M. Caudill, 47, Floyds Knobs, warrant

Amanda L. Dickerson, 31, Pekin, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate

Tony D. Fredericks, 34, Corydon, possession of heroin, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

