Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.