CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jaycee Douglas Davis Jr., 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Dexter Lincoln, 47, Louisville, court order return

Hayden N. Frazier, 19, Charlestown, public intoxication by alcohol, illegal possession of alcohol

Juanita Suzanne Barger, 29, Jeffersonville, trafficking with an inmate, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)

Rachael Rae Black, 37, Sellersburg warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Courtney Jerome McDonough, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Craig Lamonte Davey, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Joshua D. Kirk, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jeremy K. Hanes Jr., 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Zackery Luke Garcia, 28, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief

John Philbeck, 51, no address listed, hold for other agency

Zachary Day, 35, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Lavette S. Suarez, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with minor in the vehicle, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, battery

James E. Ingram, 37, Bedford, warrant, (hold for Harrison County)

Mahaly A. Surgenor, 38, Crandall, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance

Mercedes F. Hall, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Brittany N. Henderson, 31, Louisville, warrant

David A. Skare, 55, Lebanon, IL, public intoxication

Tionna N. Hughes, 22, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)

Jessica L. Bowen, 37, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Alisha A. Jennings, 42, no address listed, criminal trespass

Misty L. Hurt, 35, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Seth C. Josefowicz, 28, Friday Harbor, WA, warrant

Nicole S. Smith, 41, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Eileen L. Hamilton, 57, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

John M. Weathers, 55, Georgetown, warrant

Mark A. Mann, 62, Jeffersonville, warrant

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you