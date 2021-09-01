CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jaycee Douglas Davis Jr., 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Dexter Lincoln, 47, Louisville, court order return
Hayden N. Frazier, 19, Charlestown, public intoxication by alcohol, illegal possession of alcohol
Juanita Suzanne Barger, 29, Jeffersonville, trafficking with an inmate, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)
Rachael Rae Black, 37, Sellersburg warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Courtney Jerome McDonough, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Craig Lamonte Davey, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Joshua D. Kirk, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jeremy K. Hanes Jr., 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Zackery Luke Garcia, 28, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief
John Philbeck, 51, no address listed, hold for other agency
Zachary Day, 35, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Lavette S. Suarez, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with minor in the vehicle, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, battery
James E. Ingram, 37, Bedford, warrant, (hold for Harrison County)
Mahaly A. Surgenor, 38, Crandall, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance
Mercedes F. Hall, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Brittany N. Henderson, 31, Louisville, warrant
David A. Skare, 55, Lebanon, IL, public intoxication
Tionna N. Hughes, 22, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)
Jessica L. Bowen, 37, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Alisha A. Jennings, 42, no address listed, criminal trespass
Misty L. Hurt, 35, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Seth C. Josefowicz, 28, Friday Harbor, WA, warrant
Nicole S. Smith, 41, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Eileen L. Hamilton, 57, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
John M. Weathers, 55, Georgetown, warrant
Mark A. Mann, 62, Jeffersonville, warrant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.