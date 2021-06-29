CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Evan Scott Ross, 37, Henryville, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
Trentin O'Shey Love, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Richard Herman Cox III, 18, Corydon, warrant (felony)
Alisha Rena Garcia, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Tyler Joe Broy, 30, Utica, hold for other agency (felony)
Christian Chandler, 24, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Amontrey Dryden, 18, Louisville, federal counterfeiting
Christopher Robin Clark, 33, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Jonathan Thomas Simms, 33, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Shawna Louise Fox, 50, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Elizabeth R. Smith, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jonathan T. Simms, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Brayden A. Dannenfelser, 29, New Albany, public intoxication
Amanda L. Dickerson, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Nicholus A. Cowherd, 27, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Kendrick J. Fugate, 37, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Boyd County, KY
RELEASED
None
