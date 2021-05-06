BOOKED-IN

CLARK COUNTY

Adilson Matute Betanza, 20, Clarksville, operator never licensed, hold for other agency (felony)

Lavon N. Moody, 28, Louisville, domestic battery

Shaun M. Mattingly, 34, Charlestown, intimidation

Kit Triston Glass, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Amber Michelle Davis, 27, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)

Brett Matthew Smith, 48, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Seth Tyler Willet, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or ll drug), possession of syringe, operator never licensed

Robert Lee Casey, 40, Lexington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Cameron Lee Powell, 44, Elizabethtown, KY, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Kristina Ray Wallace, 26, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), trafficking with an inmate, hold for other agency (felony)

Carly Jean Smith, 37, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Zachary R. White, 30, Memphis, driving while intoxicated

Akeen Thornton, 32, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Trevor Allen Money, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Natasha Nicole Black, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jacob Williamson, 45, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Victoria Lou Wimp, 35, Jeffersonville, misuse of 911 system

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher D. Talley, 35, New Albany, warrant (body attachment)

Taezyonna M. Taylor, 21, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Samantha P. Smith, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Brooke M. Barcenas Magos, 35, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Jonathan M. Wolfe, 43, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Jason C. Taylor, 48, New Albany, warrant

Sandy A. Spaulding, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Shontae Bishop, 40, Louisville, hold for Clark County

Cody G. Ernspiker, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident

RELEASED

None

