BOOKED-IN
CLARK COUNTY
Adilson Matute Betanza, 20, Clarksville, operator never licensed, hold for other agency (felony)
Lavon N. Moody, 28, Louisville, domestic battery
Shaun M. Mattingly, 34, Charlestown, intimidation
Kit Triston Glass, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Amber Michelle Davis, 27, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)
Brett Matthew Smith, 48, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Seth Tyler Willet, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or ll drug), possession of syringe, operator never licensed
Robert Lee Casey, 40, Lexington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Cameron Lee Powell, 44, Elizabethtown, KY, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Kristina Ray Wallace, 26, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), trafficking with an inmate, hold for other agency (felony)
Carly Jean Smith, 37, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Zachary R. White, 30, Memphis, driving while intoxicated
Akeen Thornton, 32, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Trevor Allen Money, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Natasha Nicole Black, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jacob Williamson, 45, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Victoria Lou Wimp, 35, Jeffersonville, misuse of 911 system
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher D. Talley, 35, New Albany, warrant (body attachment)
Taezyonna M. Taylor, 21, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Samantha P. Smith, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Brooke M. Barcenas Magos, 35, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Jonathan M. Wolfe, 43, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Jason C. Taylor, 48, New Albany, warrant
Sandy A. Spaulding, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Shontae Bishop, 40, Louisville, hold for Clark County
Cody G. Ernspiker, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident
RELEASED
None
