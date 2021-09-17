CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Darryl Austin Lee Barnes, 25, Louisville, court order return
John Wesley Weathers, 49, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Israel Lee Madden, 26, Madison, warrant (misdemeanor)
Holly Renee Wilder, 34, Otisco, warrant (felony)
Jessica Kourtney Bottoms, 34, Jeffersonville, theft, warrant (felony)
Jacob Lee Allen, 25, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (felony), driving while suspended (prior conviction), reckless driving, resisting law enforcement
Mark Anthony Smith, 48, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, dealing in methamphetamine, reckless driving, aggressive driving, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, hold for other agency (felony)
Carl Randy Jenkins, 37, Marysville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Amber Nicole Steel, 33, Borden, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief
Clinesha Henry, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Shayne Preston Cecil, 45, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brenda Gail Nett, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Luke Evans, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Charles L. Brown, 51, Lexington, warrant (failure to appear)
Dominick D. Gaffney, 35, New Albany, warrant
Catherine M. Armstrong, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
David J. Fusn, 32, no address listed, warrant
Tasha R. Jennings, 46, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, theft
Larry Starks, 55, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Robin B. Highfill, 62, New Albany, possession of controlled substance
Elizabeth C. Barrett, 41, New Albany, warrant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.