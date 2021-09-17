CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Darryl Austin Lee Barnes, 25, Louisville, court order return

John Wesley Weathers, 49, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Israel Lee Madden, 26, Madison, warrant (misdemeanor)

Holly Renee Wilder, 34, Otisco, warrant (felony)

Jessica Kourtney Bottoms, 34, Jeffersonville, theft, warrant (felony)

Jacob Lee Allen, 25, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (felony), driving while suspended (prior conviction), reckless driving, resisting law enforcement

Mark Anthony Smith, 48, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, dealing in methamphetamine, reckless driving, aggressive driving, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, hold for other agency (felony)

Carl Randy Jenkins, 37, Marysville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Amber Nicole Steel, 33, Borden, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief

Clinesha Henry, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Shayne Preston Cecil, 45, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brenda Gail Nett, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Luke Evans, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Charles L. Brown, 51, Lexington, warrant (failure to appear)

Dominick D. Gaffney, 35, New Albany, warrant

Catherine M. Armstrong, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

David J. Fusn, 32, no address listed, warrant

Tasha R. Jennings, 46, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia, theft

Larry Starks, 55, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Robin B. Highfill, 62, New Albany, possession of controlled substance

Elizabeth C. Barrett, 41, New Albany, warrant

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you