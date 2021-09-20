CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Elizabeth Anne McKim, 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), driving while suspended (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine
Sandra Herrera, 22, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Ryan Walker, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Andy Partida-Chavez, 24, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Eric Martinez, 25, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Miriam Rodriguez-Arguello, 31, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
William Christopher Martin, 35, Campbellsburg, warrant (felony)
Christopher David Slaughter, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Noah David Pittman, 24, Salem, warrant (felony)
Angel B. Chavez, 33, Sellersburg, domestic battery, criminal confinement, disorderly conduct
Joel R. Smith, 40, no address listed hold for other agency (felony)
Jose Luis Tuy, 29, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Dennis Stoner Jr., 36, New Washington, warrant (felony)
Edward Layfield, 55, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Stevie L. Burgess, 53, Jeffersonville, invasion or privacy
RELEASED
Joseph Pinnick Jr., 41, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Marvin Tyrone Nolan, 45, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Brandon Jamar Snowden, 35, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license
Jonathan E. Henderson, 40, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Dawn A. Weigleb, 48, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Angela Dawn Jones, 46, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
William J. Miller, 27, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (body attachment)
Corentia l. Cousins, 43, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Charles L. McCandless, 41, Louisville, theft
Roger K. Johnson, 28, New Albany, warrant
Patrick C. Bullington, 31, Scottsburg, possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Nathan B. Swift, 45, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher L. Henderson, 41, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Jacob R. Crandall, 37, New Albany, domestic battery
Christopher D. Maberry, 28, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Donald R. Walker, 42, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Cheneka R. Raliford, 42, Louisville, operating while intoxicated, operating without ever obtaining a license (second offense)
Joel D. Cook, 66, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Tristin A. Dowell, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Samantha E. Reed, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
