CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Elizabeth Anne McKim, 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), driving while suspended (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine

Sandra Herrera, 22, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Ryan Walker, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Andy Partida-Chavez, 24, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Eric Martinez, 25, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Miriam Rodriguez-Arguello, 31, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

William Christopher Martin, 35, Campbellsburg, warrant (felony)

Christopher David Slaughter, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Noah David Pittman, 24, Salem, warrant (felony)

Angel B. Chavez, 33, Sellersburg, domestic battery, criminal confinement, disorderly conduct

Joel R. Smith, 40, no address listed hold for other agency (felony)

Jose Luis Tuy, 29, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Dennis Stoner Jr., 36, New Washington, warrant (felony)

Edward Layfield, 55, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Stevie L. Burgess, 53, Jeffersonville, invasion or privacy

RELEASED

Joseph Pinnick Jr., 41, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Marvin Tyrone Nolan, 45, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Brandon Jamar Snowden, 35, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license

Jonathan E. Henderson, 40, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Dawn A. Weigleb, 48, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Angela Dawn Jones, 46, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

William J. Miller, 27, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (body attachment)

Corentia l. Cousins, 43, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Charles L. McCandless, 41, Louisville, theft

Roger K. Johnson, 28, New Albany, warrant

Patrick C. Bullington, 31, Scottsburg, possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Nathan B. Swift, 45, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher L. Henderson, 41, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Jacob R. Crandall, 37, New Albany, domestic battery

Christopher D. Maberry, 28, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Donald R. Walker, 42, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Cheneka R. Raliford, 42, Louisville, operating while intoxicated, operating without ever obtaining a license (second offense)

Joel D. Cook, 66, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Tristin A. Dowell, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Samantha E. Reed, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

