CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brian Marcelle Burke, 31, Indianapolis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Megan Sue Pichardo, 22, Seymour, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Jasmine Renea Bodrick, 22, London, KY, battery (no injury), battery (public safety official engaged in official duties), intimidation to police officer

Stacy Mae Abrams, 36, Jeffersonville, battery (public safety official engaged in official duties), disorderly conduct

Steven Donald Rogge Sr., 42, Jeffersonville, theft (motor vehicle), driving while suspended (prior conviction), carry handgun without license, theft (firearm)

Sarah C. Arnold, 33, Evansville, intimidation with a weapon, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), resisting law enforcement

Anthony Charles Feaster, 52, Louisville, invasion of privacy

Thomas Howard Johnson, 60, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Cami Multcher Cox, 50, Elizabeth, battery (no injury)

Devin Leigh Devore, 40, Corydon, dealing methamphetamine, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance (controlled substance)

Tammy J. Singleton, 47, Palmyra, dealing methamphetamine, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Kayla S. Gabbard, 32, Charlestown, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Dennis Ray Emerick, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jorge Armando, 28, New Albany, operator never licensed

Dantrail Deshaun Johnson, 22, Pensacola, FL, warrant (felony)

Lonnie Wayne Pruett Jr., 35, Borden, driving while intoxicated

William M. Owens, 55, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Charles David Cochran Jr., 27, Nabb, driving while intoxicated

Jeffrey Michael Snoddy, 48, Crothersville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), reckless driving

James Aaron Wigginton, 40, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)

Olivia J. Kamer, 22, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Joshua M. Croft, 43, Floyds Knobs, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun without license, altered firearm identification, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, neglect of dependent child, visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of precursors, manufacturing methamphetamine

April L. Gibson, 32, Elizabeth, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of dependent child (two counts)

Duane A. Smith, 55, Greenville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Ryan C. Jacoe, 27, Clarksville, invasion of privacy

Stephanie A. Day, 46, Borden, warrant

Terry L. Durham, 35, Hanover, warrant

Chad S. Farnsley, 47, Georgetown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Ashley M. Piercer, 23, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine

Gabriel O. Daniel, 24, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement (vehicle), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Ashley L. Kochery, 37, New Albany, warrant

Dakayla White, 23, New Albany battery against a public safety official, battery (bodily waste), disorderly conduct

Marco A. Pacheco-Aleman, 28, no address listed, driving without ever obtaining a license

Aaron T. Weddle, 30, Greenville, warrant

RELEASED

Alan R. Nelson, 48, New Albany, warrant

Theresa S. Panton, 43, Louisville, warrant

Nicole S. Warren, 30, Louisville, warrant

William J. Lee, 33, New Albany, warrant

Hordana T. Wooten, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of a handgun without license

Jared T. Gettridge, 30, Louisville, disorderly conduct

James A. Walton, 47, Borden, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

