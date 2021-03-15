CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brian Marcelle Burke, 31, Indianapolis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Megan Sue Pichardo, 22, Seymour, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Jasmine Renea Bodrick, 22, London, KY, battery (no injury), battery (public safety official engaged in official duties), intimidation to police officer
Stacy Mae Abrams, 36, Jeffersonville, battery (public safety official engaged in official duties), disorderly conduct
Steven Donald Rogge Sr., 42, Jeffersonville, theft (motor vehicle), driving while suspended (prior conviction), carry handgun without license, theft (firearm)
Sarah C. Arnold, 33, Evansville, intimidation with a weapon, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), resisting law enforcement
Anthony Charles Feaster, 52, Louisville, invasion of privacy
Thomas Howard Johnson, 60, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Cami Multcher Cox, 50, Elizabeth, battery (no injury)
Devin Leigh Devore, 40, Corydon, dealing methamphetamine, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance (controlled substance)
Tammy J. Singleton, 47, Palmyra, dealing methamphetamine, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Kayla S. Gabbard, 32, Charlestown, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Dennis Ray Emerick, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jorge Armando, 28, New Albany, operator never licensed
Dantrail Deshaun Johnson, 22, Pensacola, FL, warrant (felony)
Lonnie Wayne Pruett Jr., 35, Borden, driving while intoxicated
William M. Owens, 55, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Charles David Cochran Jr., 27, Nabb, driving while intoxicated
Jeffrey Michael Snoddy, 48, Crothersville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), reckless driving
James Aaron Wigginton, 40, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
Olivia J. Kamer, 22, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Joshua M. Croft, 43, Floyds Knobs, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun without license, altered firearm identification, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, neglect of dependent child, visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of precursors, manufacturing methamphetamine
April L. Gibson, 32, Elizabeth, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of dependent child (two counts)
Duane A. Smith, 55, Greenville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Ryan C. Jacoe, 27, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
Stephanie A. Day, 46, Borden, warrant
Terry L. Durham, 35, Hanover, warrant
Chad S. Farnsley, 47, Georgetown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Ashley M. Piercer, 23, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine
Gabriel O. Daniel, 24, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement (vehicle), possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Ashley L. Kochery, 37, New Albany, warrant
Dakayla White, 23, New Albany battery against a public safety official, battery (bodily waste), disorderly conduct
Marco A. Pacheco-Aleman, 28, no address listed, driving without ever obtaining a license
Aaron T. Weddle, 30, Greenville, warrant
RELEASED
Alan R. Nelson, 48, New Albany, warrant
Theresa S. Panton, 43, Louisville, warrant
Nicole S. Warren, 30, Louisville, warrant
William J. Lee, 33, New Albany, warrant
Hordana T. Wooten, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of a handgun without license
Jared T. Gettridge, 30, Louisville, disorderly conduct
James A. Walton, 47, Borden, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.